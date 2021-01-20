 
 

Tammin Sursok Hopes to Reunite With Husband After He Went Fever Free From COVID-19

Days after revealing to fans that Sean McEwen's temperature was 'normal for the first time in 16 days', the 'Pretty Little Liars' star expresses her gratitude for his latest recovery milestone.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Tammin Sursok is celebrating a recovery milestone in her husband's COVID-19 battle after experiencing 24 hours fever free for the first time in two weeks.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star first opened up about her man Sean McEwen's health crisis in an emotional Instagram post last week (January 13), revealing he's had to fight the coronavirus while quarantining at home as hospitals around California were "full".

On Sunday, January 17, Sursok shared an update with fans online, revealing she was "going to cry" as McEwen's temperature was "normal for the first time in 16 days", but it didn't last long, as it spiked hours later.

However, by Tuesday, the actress was feeling more hopeful as her husband showed significant signs of improvement.

"First 24 hours fever free. Praise the Lord!!! Thank you thank you thank you (sic)," she posted on her Instagram Story timeline.

"My husband had a fever of 102-103 for 14/15 days. We haven't seen him in 18 days. He's been in one room for 18 days."

"I'm hoping we can be (reunited) in the next day or two. Stay tuned...".

Tammin Sursok's IG Story

Tammin Sursok offered health update on Husband's battle with COVID-19.

The good news emerged two days after Sursok celebrated her daughter Lennon's second birthday on Sunday, and shared her wish for her baby daddy to make a full and swift recovery.

"Happy birthday Lennon Bleu...," she wrote alongside a photo of her little girl making a kissy face with her dad.

"My wish is that daddy gets better so we can hug him again... I know we will celebrate soon with Daddy."

"Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. I'm so in love with you.. my baby girl....forever".

