Shay Mitchell Discloses How Coronavirus Pandemic Put Her Romance With Boyfriend to the Test

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Shay Mitchell's romance with her baby daddy Matte Babel has been pushed to the extremes by having to isolate together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star has been dating Babel since 2017, and while things were going well at the start of 2020, life in close quarters has really put their relationship to the test.

"It is a lot at times," she confessed to Us Weekly. "And I think that, too, can go on ebbs and flows. One minute I'm like, 'You stay on this side of the bedroom, I'll be on this side, do not cross this line.' You know? And then other days I'm like, 'Oh, this is awesome. I feel very grateful that I have you here to watch this Netflix show.' You know what I mean? So it comes in ebbs and flows for sure."

The couple shares 15-month-old daughter Atlas, and Shay has made it a priority to focus on self care as much as possible.

"I think we too also have to take our moments of alone time. I think that's always really important," she said. "I definitely treasure those moments I get to myself as well."

Prior to this, Shay revealed in an interview how she's been dealing with stress amid the quarantine. "I've been taking everything one day at a time and being gentle with myself when I need to be," she explained. "I always try to remain positive, but there have definitely been days where I just have not been up for working out or taking as good care of myself as I'd like."

"I'll get into a good routine but then falter. One day off becomes two. Two becomes five. But I don't beat myself up over those days. We're humans going through a really challenging time and I think we are all entitled to off days," she added.