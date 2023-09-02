 

Shay Mitchell Learns That There Is No Perfect Parent

Shay Mitchell Learns That There Is No Perfect Parent
The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress insists it's OK to make mistakes as a parent, adding that the key to parenting is 'not stressing over the little things.'

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell is trying to be "gentle" on herself as a parent. The 36-year-old actress - who shares daughters Atlas, three, and Rome, 15 months, with Matte Babel - has encouraged other parents to adopt a more relaxed attitude towards their back-to-school preparations.

"Truthfully, I think the key is just not stressing over the little things and making it fun. If you forget something, you're teaching your kids that mistakes are okay. You have to be gentle on yourself as a parent as well," she told E! News.

Shay has found that being well-prepared has eased her own anxieties. She shared, "I think the best thing for us is to do as much as you can the night before. If we're gonna have pasta for lunch, I will make it the night before. I put everything in their lunch bags that doesn't have to be refrigerated."

"We have their backpacks ready and some extra clothes in the car just in case. If we're out on an adventure and then there happens to be an impromptu waterpark decision, then we can go and I'm not worried because I'm an extra spare set of clothes with a towel in the back of my car."

Shay's preparedness also allows her to make some spur-of-the-moment decisions. The actress - who is best known for playing Emily Fields in the hit drama series "Pretty Little Liars" - said, "I feel like when I'm prepared I don't have to say no to something that could be a really fun experience just because I didn't have the stuff I need. I think it's good to be as prepared as possible, but if you're not then whatever. That's good too."

