 
 

Myleene Klass: I Suffered a Miscarriage During a Live Broadcast

Myleene Klass: I Suffered a Miscarriage During a Live Broadcast
Instagram
Celebrity

Having gone through four heartbreaking pregnancy losses, the ex-member of Hear'Say spills that she once relied on fellow presenter Lauren Laverne to keep her emotion in check while on air.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - British singer and media personality Myleene Klass once struggled to keep her emotions in check after suffering a miscarriage in the middle of presenting a radio show.

In October (20), the former Hear'Say star marked Baby Loss Awareness Week online by revealing she had endured four heartbreaking pregnancy losses before welcoming her "rainbow baby" Apollo in 2019, and now she has explained one tragedy occurred while she was broadcasting live.

"I was on air," she told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine. "I went to the loo (toilet) while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere. I didn't know what to do. I had one hour left of my show."

  See also...

Myleene turned to her friend and fellow presenter Lauren Laverne to lend her support over the phone while she pushed through with the rest of the show.

"I would go out (of the studio during a song), sob and come back in, take a deep breath and speak," she recalled. "I don't know what else I would have done. I was on air."

Myleene, who attended Notre Dame High School in Norwich before transferring to the Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, shares Apollo with her fiance, Simon Motson, as well as Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, from her marriage to ex-husband Graham Quinn.

Prior to giving birth to Apollo, Myleene shared that she experienced four miscarriages. "It is horrific. It's just unbearable, but it makes my baby like a miracle," the 42-year-old recently revealed on social media for Baby Loss Awareness Week. "If Sally from Scarborough benefits from it then that's amazing, but actually I've got two girls to raise that need their mum to be as ballsy as she thinks she is," she added.

Myleene found fame as a member of pop group Hear'say before launching solo albums as a classical crossover star. She then worked for Classic FM and Smooth radio and the BBC and hit the headlines when she appeared on "I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!" back in 2016.

You can share this post!

Shay Mitchell Discloses How Coronavirus Pandemic Put Her Romance With Boyfriend to the Test

Kristy Swanson Dragged by Fellow Stars for Protesting Trump's Removal From 'Home Alone 2'
Related Posts
Myleene Klass Opens Up About Four Miscarriages and Details Each of Them

Myleene Klass Opens Up About Four Miscarriages and Details Each of Them

Myleene Klass Gets Engaged Following Romantic Dinner in Garden Shed

Myleene Klass Gets Engaged Following Romantic Dinner in Garden Shed

Myleene Klass Becomes Mother for Third Time

Myleene Klass Becomes Mother for Third Time

Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release