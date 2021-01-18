Kate Winslet Shares Her Anxiety-Inducing Dream About Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

WENN/Drew Altizer Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet could not help but be anxious about her getting a COVID-19 vaccine. When making an appearance on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, the "Titanic" actress shared that she had a dream wherein her vaccination did not work properly as it was supposed to be.

"I did dream that I got vaccinated and that it didn't work," the 45-year-old recalled when speaking to Marc Maron in the Thursday, January 14 episode of his podcast. "I dreamt that they had done the vaccination, the needle had gone into my arm but only half of the vial had gone in and they had taken the needle out and the liquid was squirting all over me and all over the floor, and then no one seemed to know how to cope with it, what to do."

"They couldn't work whether they should re-vaccinate me just half a vial, whether they should just discount that one and do the whole thing all over again," the Oscar winner went on recounting. "It was very anxious making, because nobody knew what the protocol was and that's what I found really scary."

Although having such a "scary" dream, Kate found it relieving that her father Roger Winslet has received his "first dose" of the COVID-19 vaccine. "My father has had his vaccination, he's 81, that feels like a huge relief," she pointed out. "He's had his first dose... We will all just have to wait our turn."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Contagion" star also got candid about her concerns regarding her figure when filming the 2011 disaster movie. "I get slung into a ditch in a body bag. Almost every take, I'd open one eye and say, 'Does my bum look big in this?' Stupid, typically vain nonsense," she admitted.

Though so, Kate admitted back in August 2020 that playing an epidemiologist in "Contagion" has made her more prepared for the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic. "People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves," she first told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Then all of a sudden, March 13 came around," she went on to recall. "And people were like, 'F**k, where do I get one of those masks?' "