Report: Caitlyn Jenner to Join 'Sex and the City' Revival as Kim Cattrall Is Not Returning

WENN/Avalon/Joseph Marzullo TV

The report arrives a week after Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that a revival of the fan-favorite show was in the works, featuring her, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - While fans of "Sex and the City" won't be seeing Kim Cattrall on the upcoming revival "And Just Like That...", it seems like there will be one new face joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. If a new report is to be believed, Caitlyn Jenner is in talks to join the reboot in a cameo role.

The Mirror reported that the bosses of the HBO show wanted the transgender icon on the new show to make it more diverse following the criticism that the original series and films were inclusive. "Caitlyn has been a media fixture in one way or another for going on 50 years. She's really perfect for an appearance," a source told the outlet.

The insider added, "They want new faces for the show, but they want people viewers actually know and care about too."

The rumors arrive a week after Sarah confirmed that a revival of "Sex and the City" was in the works, featuring her, Cynthia and Kristin reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York respectively. In response to a troll accusing Sarah of hating Kim as the latter wasn't involved on the revival, Sarah set the record straight, "No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. [Kim's character] Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

Kim previously explained why she wasn't interested in reprising her role in a third "Sex and the City" film, which has since been scrapped. "I can't. My heart isn't in it anymore," the 61-year-old actress shared in an Instagram comment. "I've moved on. 61 isn't 53 or 41."

"I have learned so much from Sam," the "Mannequin" actress said of her character Samantha Jones on the fan-favorite HBO show, which has spanned two movies. "She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can't change that without being unhappy. I hope you'll understand."