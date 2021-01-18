Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Instagram Celebrity

The 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' singer acknowledges for the first time that he's now a father of two during an interview for an upcoming episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake has finally confirmed the arrival of his second child with Jessica Biel, months after quietly welcoming the baby. The former NSYNC member opened up about being a father of two and revealed his newborn son's name during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a clip from Monday (January 18) episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the talk show host recalled being one of a few who were informed about Jessica's secret pregnancy. "Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach and was like 'hey, we're having another baby,' " Ellen shared. The 39-year-old singer/actor confirmed, "You were one of the first people outside our immediate family that we told."

Revealing his son's name for the first time, he said on camera, "His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute. " He joked, "...and nobody's sleeping," before adding, "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

Acknowledging the challenge of being parents to two kids, Justin jested, "We don't see each other anymore." He continued, "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!' "

Of how his first son reacts to being an older brother, he shared, "Silas is super excited. Right now, he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so I don't know. We'll see what happens."

Justin additionally dished on Silas' favorite activities. When asked by Ellen if the 5-year-old is musical like him, the "SexyBack" hitmaker replied, "He is, he is. But he's into Legos and tennis. We got him a Nintendo Switch. It's just like, child crack."

The "Palmer" star, who enjoys golf, also said that his eldest child shares the same hobby. "He likes golf, but I'm not pressing it," he assured. "I want him to like it if he likes it. He's fast and active so he's very good at tennis."

Justin and Jessica were reported to have welcomed their second child in July 2020. It was said that the 38-year-old actress gave birth to a boy, but they had been trying to keep the pregnancy as a total secret.

Later in September, Justin's former bandmate Lance Bass gushed about his pal's newborn son. "The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" he said, before holding back from sharing the baby's name. "That's a good question," he said when asked the tricky question, "Justin would kill me!"