 
 

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' singer acknowledges for the first time that he's now a father of two during an interview for an upcoming episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake has finally confirmed the arrival of his second child with Jessica Biel, months after quietly welcoming the baby. The former NSYNC member opened up about being a father of two and revealed his newborn son's name during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a clip from Monday (January 18) episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the talk show host recalled being one of a few who were informed about Jessica's secret pregnancy. "Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach and was like 'hey, we're having another baby,' " Ellen shared. The 39-year-old singer/actor confirmed, "You were one of the first people outside our immediate family that we told."

Revealing his son's name for the first time, he said on camera, "His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute. " He joked, "...and nobody's sleeping," before adding, "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

Acknowledging the challenge of being parents to two kids, Justin jested, "We don't see each other anymore." He continued, "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!' "

Of how his first son reacts to being an older brother, he shared, "Silas is super excited. Right now, he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so I don't know. We'll see what happens."

  See also...

Justin additionally dished on Silas' favorite activities. When asked by Ellen if the 5-year-old is musical like him, the "SexyBack" hitmaker replied, "He is, he is. But he's into Legos and tennis. We got him a Nintendo Switch. It's just like, child crack."

The "Palmer" star, who enjoys golf, also said that his eldest child shares the same hobby. "He likes golf, but I'm not pressing it," he assured. "I want him to like it if he likes it. He's fast and active so he's very good at tennis."

Justin and Jessica were reported to have welcomed their second child in July 2020. It was said that the 38-year-old actress gave birth to a boy, but they had been trying to keep the pregnancy as a total secret.

Later in September, Justin's former bandmate Lance Bass gushed about his pal's newborn son. "The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" he said, before holding back from sharing the baby's name. "That's a good question," he said when asked the tricky question, "Justin would kill me!"

You can share this post!

Kate Winslet Shares Her Anxiety-Inducing Dream About Getting COVID-19 Vaccination
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake Tells Teen with Cerebral Palsy to Keep Sharing Joy With Wheelchair-Accessible Van

Justin Timberlake Tells Teen with Cerebral Palsy to Keep Sharing Joy With Wheelchair-Accessible Van

Justin Timberlake Surprises Joe Biden Volunteers During Virtual Meeting

Justin Timberlake Surprises Joe Biden Volunteers During Virtual Meeting

Justin Timberlake Endorses Joe Biden as U.S. Election Is Coming Closer

Justin Timberlake Endorses Joe Biden as U.S. Election Is Coming Closer

Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed