Betty White Saluted by Fans and Fellow Celebrities on 99th Birthday

WENN Celebrity

The likes of Mia Farrow, Ellen DeGeneres, Mario Lopez, and Slash take to social media to pay tribute to the last surviving star of 'The Golden Girls' on her birthday.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actors Ed Asner and Mia Farrow are among the stars saluting Betty White on her 99th birthday.

The last surviving star of the main "The Golden Girls" cast celebrated her big day on Sunday (17Jan21), and a host of old friends and fans took to social media to mark the occasion.

Asner shared a screenshot of the old pals from their days on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" via Twitter and paid a sweet tribute to Betty in the accompanying caption.

"I still get warm when I see this look," he wrote. "Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you @BettyMWhite."

Meanwhile, Farrow tweeted, "Happiest Birthday to the wonderful @BettyMWhite... You brought us joy whenever you appeared on our screens. Thank you!," and singer Nancy Sinatra added, "Happy birthday, dear lady."

"Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite! You're a miracle in every way," posted comedienne and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, as actor and TV personality Mario Lopez wrote, "Happy 99th birthday to the legendary Betty White!"

There was also a greeting from rocker Slash and "Frozen" star Josh Gad, who noted another acting legend, James Earl Jones, was also celebrating his 90th on the same day.

"Today both @BettyMWhite and #JamesEarlJones are celebrating birthdays?! How is it not a national holiday?" he asked.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Betty won't be able to gather with friends and family members for a big bash, but her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, plans to grant her request for a birthday meal of a hot dog and French fries by picking up the food, along with a bouquet of roses, and delivering it to his star client's Los Angeles home.

As for Betty's other big plans, she joked to The Associated Press via email, "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!"