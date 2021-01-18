 
 

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The Diana Prince depicter talks about the new Wonder Woman costume in the second movie, claiming it's not really comfortable and practical but it's worth the pain.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Gal Gadot suffered for her art on the set of "Wonder Woman 1984" after having to endure the "pain" of wearing the ceremonial gold battle armour in the new sequel.

The star was thrilled when she first laid eyes on the eagle-like metallic costume, but she quickly realised it would be neither comfortable nor practical to fight in onscreen.

"When we decided to go for another outfit, I was very excited," Gadot told OK! magazine. "And when (director) Patty Jenkins showed me what we were going for, I was stoked."

"I thought the costume looked fantastic, but it didn't look comfortable at all. I was like, 'OK, how do we make the golden one practical and comfortable?' Well, it wasn't. But it looks great and it was worth the pain!"

  See also...

The Israeli beauty was no stranger to the superhero's uncomfortable outfits - she previously hid the fact she could barely breathe in Wonder Woman's corset-style costume when she was initially cast as the DC Comics icon and her alter ego, Diana Prince.

"Two days after they cast me for the role, they brought me to Michigan to do the fittings," she recalled.

"I walked into this huge room where there were tons of images of me as Wonder Woman. They got me into the fitting room and I put on the costume, which was crazy."

"I was so grateful, thankful, and happy to be there that I didn't say a word about the fact that the costume was incredibly small and tight. I just kept saying, 'Thank you for having me.' And then I started to breathe really heavily and couldn't really speak, so the designer did lots of adjustments!"

You can share this post!

Betty White Saluted by Fans and Fellow Celebrities on 99th Birthday

Aaliyah's Estate to Release 'Legacy' Projects While Working to Get Music Cleared for Streaming
Related Posts
Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Pedro Pascal Credits Patty Jenkins for His Involvement in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Pedro Pascal Credits Patty Jenkins for His Involvement in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Pedro Pascal's Idea of 'Polished' 'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain Rejected by Patty Jenkins

Pedro Pascal's Idea of 'Polished' 'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain Rejected by Patty Jenkins

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Most Read
Reports of Tom Cruise Bringing COVID-19 Robots to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Debunked
Movie

Reports of Tom Cruise Bringing COVID-19 Robots to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Debunked

Leslie Mann So Nervous to Film Scene With Judi Dench That She Needed Over an Hour to Calm Down

Leslie Mann So Nervous to Film Scene With Judi Dench That She Needed Over an Hour to Calm Down

Ben Affleck Admits to 'Drinking Too Much' During the Making of 'Justice League'

Ben Affleck Admits to 'Drinking Too Much' During the Making of 'Justice League'

Tom Holland Battling His Inner Demon in First 'Cherry' Trailer

Tom Holland Battling His Inner Demon in First 'Cherry' Trailer

Emma Thompson Joins 'Matilda the Musical' as Miss Trunchbull

Emma Thompson Joins 'Matilda the Musical' as Miss Trunchbull

Carey Mulligan Among Honorees at 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Carey Mulligan Among Honorees at 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards

David Bowie Biopic 'Stardust' to Explore Hidden Side of the Late Star

David Bowie Biopic 'Stardust' to Explore Hidden Side of the Late Star

Johnny Flynn Calls David Bowie Biopic 'Really Dark Little Film' as He Slams 'Unhelpful' Trailer

Johnny Flynn Calls David Bowie Biopic 'Really Dark Little Film' as He Slams 'Unhelpful' Trailer

'Parasite' Director Tapped as Head of Jury at 2021 Venice International Film Festival

'Parasite' Director Tapped as Head of Jury at 2021 Venice International Film Festival

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear