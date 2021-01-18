Willie Nelson Scolded for Waiting 'So Long' to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

WENN Celebrity

The 87-year-old country music crooner suffers no side effects except a sore arm after finally receiving his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Cedar Park, Texas.

AceShowbiz - Country music icon Willie Nelson is nursing a sore arm after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The "On the Road Again" hitmaker's wife, Annie, reveals the couple received the first dose of the Moderna jab at a clinic in Cedar Park, Texas this week (begs11Jan21), but administering medics insisted the singer should have applied for the vaccination sooner due to underlying health conditions.

"We're lucky. We made sure that (he) wasn't cutting anybody (in line) - in fact, the healthcare workers were kind of angry that we had waited so long because he is 87 years old and has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)," Annie told Rolling Stone.

The veteran star was thrilled to be inoculated, and was even "bragging" that he "didn't even have a sore arm."

However, Annie insisted that didn't last long, "Now, today, of course his arm is sore."

Meanwhile, Nelson wasn't the only celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week - comedian and musician Steve Martin told Twitter followers he had just been inoculated in New York City on Sunday (17Jan21) after signing up for his jab online.

He tweeted, "Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk... and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

Other famous faces to get the first of two coronavirus vaccines include crooner Tony Bennett, U.S. domestic guru Martha Stewart, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joan Collins, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip.