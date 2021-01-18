Liv Tyler Bedridden for 10 Days After Contracting Covid-19 on New Year's Eve

WENN Celebrity

The 'Armageddon' actress reveals she had to spend 10 days in bed as the Covid-19 messed with her body and mind 'equally' after she tested positive for the virus.

AceShowbiz - Actress Liv Tyler has been reunited with her family after a "wild" two weeks battling COVID-19.

The "Lord of the Rings" star reveals she was diagnosed with the coronavirus on New Year's Eve (31Dec20) and she soon began struggling both physically and emotionally as she quarantined herself away from her partner Dave Gardner and her three children at their U.K. home.

Alongside a photo of the masked actress embracing the couple's daughter Lula, four, and son Sailor, five, Tyler admitted she is typically a "private and shy person," but felt the need to open up about her experience with COVID to help others "gather facts" and raise awareness amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Reunited with my loves ... what a wild 2 weeks...," she began the lengthy caption.

"I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year's Eve day. S**t I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie."

"With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you, who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative (sic)..."

Tyler, who had even walked away from season two of hit U.S. drama "9-1-1: Lone Star" due to COVID-related travel concerns, went on to describe the various symptoms she endured, even though her case was considered to be relatively mild.

"There are so many strange elements to this sickness," she continued. "It effects (sic) everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma @realbebebuell called it but It floored me for 10 days in my bed."

"There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F's with your body and mind equally. Everyday different (sic).

Tyler, who also shares 16-year-old son Milo with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, reveals quarantining alone was "trippy."

Luckily, Tyler was able to see her children from her bedroom window while they also left her "little messages and drawings" under her door, which all served as "reminders of what's on the other side. What to get better for."

Now she's recovered from the virus, the star shared, "I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this (sic)."

"Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience. I am Humbled and filled with gratitude. to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering. Sending love and imaginary universal hugs to all."

Tyler is the latest celebrity to overcome COVID - Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, and Bryan Cranston were all also struck down by the virus last year (20).