Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

The former 'Dawson's Creek' actor and the 'Queen and Slim' star have been spotted taking their adorable child for a stroll in New York City along with the actress' mother.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith took their baby daughter Janie for a stroll in New York City. It marked the first time the family of three were captured on camera in public after the "Queen & Slim" actress gave birth in 2020.

Both Joshua and wife Jodie wore face masks. She kept herself warm in a floral puffer coat and the former "Dawson's Creek" actor donned a dark-colored jacket. Their kid looked adorable as she's bundled up in pink from head to toe.

The trio was joined by Jodie's mother Hilda and they stopped by a Chanel store. Joshua and Jodie shared a smooch in one picture. The parents doted on their little one as they put the baby in a Jeremy Scott stroller with cute golden angel wings.

Jodie Turner-Smith was first romantically linked to Joshua Jackson after they were seen getting cozy at Usher's 40th birthday party in October 2018. They were spotted holding hands a month later and then celebrated New Year together in Nicaragua.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2019 at the premiere of her Melina Matsoukas-directed film. They immediately sparked wedding rumors as she rocked a huge diamond ring and he flashed a new gold band. She's also rumored to be pregnant as she cradled what appeared to be a tiny baby bump in one of the pictures.

The couple finally welcomed their first child together in April 2020. On Mother's Day the following month, Joshua paid tribute to his wife in a sweet note. "Dear Jodie," he wrote, "On this most special of mother's days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are (sic). For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world."

"I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you."