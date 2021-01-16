Ice-T Confirms Dr. Dre Is Safe at Home After Being Discharged From Hospital

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to his release, the 'I Need a Doctor' rapper was moved to a private room to recover from a brain aneurysm after staying in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles until January 13.

Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ice-T has offered a latest update on Dr. Dre who is recovering from a brain aneurysm. More than a week after the "I Need a Doctor" hitmaker was placed in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for his health condition, the "New Jack Hustler'' rapper revealed that his friend is now safe at home.

On Friday, January 15, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star shared on Instagram a screenshot of his tweet that read, "Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good." In the caption of the post, he hyped up fans by simply stating, "Great News! @drdre."

The 62-year-old rapper's post was met with positive comments from his followers. One individual thanked him, "YESSSS. GREAT NEWS AND THANK YOU ICE T." Another echoed the sentiment, "Thx for all the ups @icet." A third additionally wrote, "Amazing news.. so glad he's on the mend."

The confirmation by Ice-T came on the same day as Dre was revealed to have been discharged from the hospital. TMZ reported that medical professionals were sent to the hip-hop mogul's home to monitor him 24/7 for the next few weeks to make sure he is doing well.

Dre was rushed to ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on January 4. According to the outlet, he remained in intensive care until Wednesday, January 13. He was then moved to a private room in the hospital. Despite his release, the cause of his medical emergency is still unknown.

The N.W.A co-founder has yet to offer his fans more updates about his condition. The last time he posted on Instagram was a day after he was admitted to the hospital. At the time, he assured his online devotees that he would go back home soon.

Sharing black-and-white picture of him in a recording studio, Dre wrote on Instagram, "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team." He added, "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"