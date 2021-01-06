Dr. Dre Assures He'll Be Back Home Soon After Hospitalized for Brain Aneurysm

Instagram Celebrity

The hip-hop mogul posts a statement on Instagram to tell his fans and followers that he's 'doing great' following reports that he was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre is okay and awake after recently experiencing a medical emergency. The rapper-turned-record producer has released a statement on his Instagram page following reports that he was rushed to the hospital and taken directly to ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote in the Tuesday, January 5 post, along with a black-and-white picture of him in a recording studio. Telling fans not to worry too much about him, he added, "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 4. He remained in ICU as of Tuesday, according to TMZ which broke the news. The former member of gangsta rap group N.W.A was said to be stable and lucid at the moment as doctors were going to perform a number of tests to determine what caused the brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul has since received many well wishes, including from fellow celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres who tweeted, "Praying for Dre." 50 Cent posted on his own account, "get well dre," before sharing advice to his friend, "stress kills relax."

Former professional basketballer Dwyane Wade wrote, "Sending Love and protection to Dr. Dre," while NFL star and Ciara's husband Russell Wilson added, "Prayers up for Dr. Dre."

Dr. Dre's medical emergency comes in the wake of reports that his estranged wife Nicole Young claimed that he has a whopping $262 million in cash and Apple stock, more than enough money to cover her lifestyle moving forward.

Nicole filed for divorce from her husband in June 2020 after 25 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She is seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. Her CPA claimed that their marital living expenses were $2.3 million per month. Dr. Dre has challenged his estranged wife's claim, insisting her monthly expenses total less than $300,000.

The former co-owner of Death Row Records was due back in court on Wednesday, January 6 for another hearing related to the divorce, but given his current health issue, he likely won't be able to attend the hearing.