Prince Harry's Pal Says the Sussexes Are 'Happier' Despite Strained Relationship With Royal Family

Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's best friend Tom Bradby has addressed the couple's headline-making British royal family in early 2020. In an upcoming appearance on ITV's "Love Your Weekend" with Alan Titchmarsh, Tom reveals that his candid 2019 documentary with Harry and Meghan "was a very psychologically complex project."

Tom notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were clearly in a difficult position" at the time. Tom, who was with the royal couple during their southern Africa tour for "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey", goes on saying, "[They] weren't feeling great and I realized the extent of that the more I was there."

He then recalls asking Meghan about "how she'd found the last year." To the question, the Duchess responded, "It is a very real thing to be going through. Thank you for asking - because not many have."

"I think they are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by," Tom shared when asked about whether he thought the pair looked happier after moving to California. "I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true," he explains.

Of Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William, Tom says, "The situation with the family clearly isn't ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all. But are they unhappy out there? No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don't think he finds it easy."

Calling the Brexit "incredibly painful" for everyone, Tom adds, "Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family, that has never been done - I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances - it's never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work."

"You have got to remember this isn't just a family, it's a firm," Tom concludes. "They are in the business of public service on a very elevated, exposed platform and to some extent, they are all locked in it together. And that creates lots of tensions that people perhaps do see relatively clearly from the outside, but at the same time they are trying to be a family and I am always acutely conscious of that and how complicated and frankly difficult it is."