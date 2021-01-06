Dr. Dre Taken to ICU for Brain Aneurysm

WENN/Phil Lewis Celebrity

The hip-hop mogul, who is in the middle of a contentious divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young, has been rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre has experienced a medical emergency amid his divorce drama with his estranged wife Nicole Young. The rapper-turned-record producer has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

TMZ allegedly learns from sources connected to Dr. Dre and with direct knowledge to the situation that the hip-hop mogul was rushed by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 4. He was taken directly to ICU, where he remains on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old, who found fame with gangsta rap group N.W.A in the late 1980s until early 1990s, is said to be stable and lucid at the moment. However, doctors are not sure what caused the brain aneurysm and are doing a number of tests to determine what the trigger.

Dr. Dre's medical emergency comes in the wake of TMZ's reports that his estranged wife Nicole claimed that he has a whopping $262 million in cash and Apple stock, more than enough money to cover her lifestyle moving forward.

Nicole filed for divorce from her husband in June 2020 after 25 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She is seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. Her CPA claimed that their marital living expenses were $2.3 million per month.

Dr. Dre has challenged his estranged wife's claim, insisting her monthly expenses total less than $300,000. Dr. Dre's lawyer Laura Wasser added that his client has voluntarily paid for all of Nicole's expenses since they split.

Nicole also requested an additional $5 million to cover attorney's fees, but Dr. Dre claims he's already paid nearly a million dollars to her attorneys, more than he's paid his own lawyers. The former co-owner of Death Row Records was supposed to be due back in court on Wednesday, January 6 for another hearing related to the divorce.