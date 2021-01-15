Wendy Williams Explains Why She Didn't Dump Kevin Hunter After 1st Affair

WENN/Mr. Blue Celebrity

Even after her divorce from her husband of more than 20 years following multiple infidelities, the talk show host reveals that she still talks to him 'time to time.'

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has opened up about her failed marriage to Kevin Hunter. Nearly two years after she divorced her husband of more than two decades, the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" explained why she did not dump him after finding out about his first affair.

The 56-year-old addressed the issue when speaking to Extra's Billy Bush on Thursday, January 14. "Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son, and I found out and I could've divorce him then, but I said, 'No, I have a son and I'm not going to have any more children,' " she reasoned. "I didn't want him to leave me by myself."

"I knew Billy, it was not till death do us part," the media personality added. "Kevin was a serial cheater, Kevin had different mistresses depending on, you know, the part of his life. This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with."

Wendy went on to note that she has since moved on. "I've got a new life. I've got new boyfriends to make… and things to do," she spilled. "I don't regret falling in love with Kevin… and I definitely don't regret getting the best divorce attorney I could… and fighting tooth and nail to get everything out of that divorce."

The TV host then revealed that she still keeps in touch with Kevin even after their divorce. "I haven't blocked his telephone number," she confessed. "He can call me when he wants, he can text me when he wants. Does he call? He calls from time to time. I don't block his number though, he's my son's father… He's the closest relative to my run. He came to my mother's funeral."

Wendy and Kevin, who are parents to 20-year-old son Kevin Jr., wed in November 1997. She filed for divorce from her then-husband back in April 2019, and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.