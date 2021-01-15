 
 

Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Music

In the newly-released Spanish-language song, the 28-year-old 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress is singing about a difficult past love as she's overcoming a heartbreak.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has released new music "De Una Vez", another Spanish-language song following her 2018 track "Taki Taki". In the song, which was unveiled on Thursday, January 14, Selena is singing about a difficult past love as she's overcoming a heartbreak.

"Once and for all, ah-ah-ah/ I'm stronger alone, ah-ah-ah (I'm stronger alone)/ It's just that I do not regret the past," so the former Disney darling sings, according to the English translation by Genius. "I know that time by your side cut my wings/ But now this chest is bulletproof."

Upon learning the meaning of the lyrics, fans quickly speculated that Selena's ex Justin Bieber was the inspiration behind the song. "I thought Selena singing in Spanish as a way to attract attention because she no longer have Justin to do so ! But I WAS WRONG ,Girlie still wrote the song about him HELP jghghghhgh," one fan opined.

  See also...

Another fan posted a GIF of a guy crying as he puts down his phone. "Justin Bieber after translating DE UNA VEZ," the fan wrote in the caption.

In related news, Selena, who looks stunning in a floral dress in the music video for the song, explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music why she decided to sing in Spanish now. "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she said.

"And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress added.

"You know what's funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish," the 28-year-old star continued. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited."

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Wendy Williams Explains Why She Didn't Dump Kevin Hunter After 1st Affair
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Blames Social Media CEOs for Capitol Riot, Demi Lovato Responds With Music

Selena Gomez Blames Social Media CEOs for Capitol Riot, Demi Lovato Responds With Music

Selena Gomez Blasts Facebook for Failing to Stop the Spread of 'Lies' About Covid-19

Selena Gomez Blasts Facebook for Failing to Stop the Spread of 'Lies' About Covid-19

Selena Gomez Condemns Facebook and Instagram for Not Taking Down Neo-Nazi Pages

Selena Gomez Condemns Facebook and Instagram for Not Taking Down Neo-Nazi Pages

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Most Read
Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX
Music

Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus for New Joint Album

Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus for New Joint Album

Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Are Still Very Much Together Despite Exploring Solo Projects

Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Are Still Very Much Together Despite Exploring Solo Projects

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Lady GaGa and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Carole King, will.i.am and More Tapped for Joe Biden Pre-Inauguration Event

Carole King, will.i.am and More Tapped for Joe Biden Pre-Inauguration Event

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion