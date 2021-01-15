Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Music

In the newly-released Spanish-language song, the 28-year-old 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress is singing about a difficult past love as she's overcoming a heartbreak.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has released new music "De Una Vez", another Spanish-language song following her 2018 track "Taki Taki". In the song, which was unveiled on Thursday, January 14, Selena is singing about a difficult past love as she's overcoming a heartbreak.

"Once and for all, ah-ah-ah/ I'm stronger alone, ah-ah-ah (I'm stronger alone)/ It's just that I do not regret the past," so the former Disney darling sings, according to the English translation by Genius. "I know that time by your side cut my wings/ But now this chest is bulletproof."

Upon learning the meaning of the lyrics, fans quickly speculated that Selena's ex Justin Bieber was the inspiration behind the song. "I thought Selena singing in Spanish as a way to attract attention because she no longer have Justin to do so ! But I WAS WRONG ,Girlie still wrote the song about him HELP jghghghhgh," one fan opined.

Another fan posted a GIF of a guy crying as he puts down his phone. "Justin Bieber after translating DE UNA VEZ," the fan wrote in the caption.

In related news, Selena, who looks stunning in a floral dress in the music video for the song, explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music why she decided to sing in Spanish now. "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she said.

"And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress added.

"You know what's funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish," the 28-year-old star continued. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited."