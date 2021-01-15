 
 

Dustin Diamond Undergoing Chemo to Battle Stage 4 Cancer

WENN/James Shaw
Celebrity

A representative for the 'Saved by the Bell' star reveals that the actor was 'fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired' when he was first admitted to the hospital, but is now feeling 'fine'.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dustin Diamond is battling stage 4 cancer. Days after being hospitalized in Florida, the actor best known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on "Saved by the Bell" was said to have been undergoing chemotherapy to treat his illness.

"[Dustin]'s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home," the 44-year-old's representative revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable."

About Dustin's condition, his representative claimed that he was not doing so well when he was rushed to the hospital, but is now feeling "fine." The rep further elaborated, "He was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired. On top of all this he also has shingles, so he's been in a lot of pain."

In the meantime, the actor's close friend named Dan Block told The Sun that his health problems began with a "tumor on his neck." Dan explained, "It started off as a tumor on his neck - a huge lump on his throat - and it was very visible. He was afraid of someone taking pictures of it and posting it online."

Dustin's team finally confirmed his diagnosis on Thursday, January 14. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, it is written, "At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made."

In the message, it was noted an address and an email where Dustin's fans can send a card or letter. "We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time . All positivity and prayers are appreciated," the statement concluded.

The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum was admitted to the hospital over the second January weekend. TMZ was first to break the news about his hospitalization.

