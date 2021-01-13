 
 

'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized With Cancer

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Florida after struggling with body pains as the star is battling cancer.

AceShowbiz - Former "Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalised in Florida.

TMZ sources claim the actor is battling cancer and was admitted to a hospital over the weekend (09-10Jan21), suffering body pains.

He lost his mother to breast cancer and reports suggest he will undergo a biopsy to help medics determine exactly what's wrong.

It's more bad news for Diamond, who was not recast for the current reboot of "Saved by the Bell" last year (20). He played Samuel 'Screech' Powers on the show in the early 1990s and in several spin-offs.

Back in 2014, the 44-year-old actor arrested for stabbing a man in a bar altercation. He cited self-defense, claiming he was only trying to protect his fiancee Amanda Schultz. He was later sentenced to four months in prison and 15 months of probation.

During the sentencing, the former "Celebrity Big Brother" housemate issued an apology, "I sincerely apologize to everyone involved. This was the single most terrifying experience of my life. This is all I've been able to think about for the last six months."

"I've got to say I'm really proud of him," his attorney Thomas Alberti added back then. "He gets it. I think he did the best that he could in the moment that he had to make the decision, but he certainly understands that you don't want to send the message to society that it should be the Wild West in a bar scene."

