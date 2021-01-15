Lindsay Ell Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Just Months After Going Instagram Official

Instagram Celebrity

When confirming her split from Adam Roa, the 'Want Me Back' hitmaker reveals that it prompted her to get a Pomeranian rescue dog named Hendrix from a New Orleans, Louisiana shelter.

AceShowbiz - Country singer Lindsay Ell is single again after breaking up with boyfriend Adam Roa just months after she made the relationship Instagram official in 2020.

The "Want Me Back" hitmaker went public with the romance in October, and now she tells People it's over.

"We just realised that we wanted different things, but I wish him all the best," Ell says.

Just a month ago, Lindsay was gushing about her man, stating, "I'm so grateful for him. At the beginning of quarantine I was by myself in four walls for 100 days, so it's been a huge blessing for sure."

Reports suggest the couple parted ways over the holidays and Ell reveals the split prompted her to get a dog - a Pomeranian rescue named Hendrix.

"Going through a breakup over the holidays and not being able to go home to see my family, I just knew that waking up Christmas morning was going to be so hard," she revealed. "I literally woke up one morning and said a little prayer that, 'If I am meant to have a dog, please send the right dog into my life.' Hours later, the girl that I had been in touch with from the shelter texted me about Hendrix."

"I started getting used to having a dog around the house again," Ell says, explaining she fell in love with Roa's pet. "Being with him and having Serendipity around reminded me how much I loved having a dog."

"I wanted to rescue because I knew I wanted to find a little dog that really and truly needed a home," she tells People. "And then when I found her, I knew I wanted to name her after one of my musical idols. Hendrix is a pretty bada** name for a girl."