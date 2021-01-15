 
 

Lindsay Ell Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Just Months After Going Instagram Official

Lindsay Ell Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Just Months After Going Instagram Official
Instagram
Celebrity

When confirming her split from Adam Roa, the 'Want Me Back' hitmaker reveals that it prompted her to get a Pomeranian rescue dog named Hendrix from a New Orleans, Louisiana shelter.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country singer Lindsay Ell is single again after breaking up with boyfriend Adam Roa just months after she made the relationship Instagram official in 2020.

The "Want Me Back" hitmaker went public with the romance in October, and now she tells People it's over.

"We just realised that we wanted different things, but I wish him all the best," Ell says.

  See also...

Just a month ago, Lindsay was gushing about her man, stating, "I'm so grateful for him. At the beginning of quarantine I was by myself in four walls for 100 days, so it's been a huge blessing for sure."

Reports suggest the couple parted ways over the holidays and Ell reveals the split prompted her to get a dog - a Pomeranian rescue named Hendrix.

"Going through a breakup over the holidays and not being able to go home to see my family, I just knew that waking up Christmas morning was going to be so hard," she revealed. "I literally woke up one morning and said a little prayer that, 'If I am meant to have a dog, please send the right dog into my life.' Hours later, the girl that I had been in touch with from the shelter texted me about Hendrix."

"I started getting used to having a dog around the house again," Ell says, explaining she fell in love with Roa's pet. "Being with him and having Serendipity around reminded me how much I loved having a dog."

"I wanted to rescue because I knew I wanted to find a little dog that really and truly needed a home," she tells People. "And then when I found her, I knew I wanted to name her after one of my musical idols. Hendrix is a pretty bada** name for a girl."

You can share this post!

Chris Mann Spills Story Behind Second Child's Birth: It Was Like an 'ER' Episode

Dustin Diamond Undergoing Chemo to Battle Stage 4 Cancer
Related Posts
Lindsay Ell Reveals She Was Raped at 13

Lindsay Ell Reveals She Was Raped at 13

Lindsay Ell Urges Fans to Do Early Check Up After Discovering 'Pre-Cancerous Cells' in Hers

Lindsay Ell Urges Fans to Do Early Check Up After Discovering 'Pre-Cancerous Cells' in Hers

Most Read
Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion
Celebrity

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder