 
 

Wendy Williams Thinks Reginae Carter Should Break Up With YFN Lucci After Murder Charges

In a new episode of her talk show, the talk show host urges the 21-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne to cut ties with the 'Everyday We Lit' spitter, who recently turned himself in to police for a murder.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams offers her two cents on Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci's relationship after the rapper was accused of a murder earlier this week. In a new episode of her talk show, Wendy urged Reginae to cut ties with the "Everyday We Lit" spitter.

The episode, which aired on Thursday, January 14, saw Wendy addressing Reginae's controversial tweet in which she urged women to be the "real product" instead of "sample." Blasting the 21-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne, Wendy said, "We all around here, including the men here, were like, 'who is she to tell us how to conduct ourselves?' She's only 21-years-old, like, we don't want to hear advice from a 21-year-old privileged-- and you are privileged, you know that-- beautiful, enhanced... The whole world is yours."

"Who are you to tell us about relationships? 'I'm going through a divorce, I'm gonna call Reginae,' " she continued.

Later, the 56-year-old host shifted to talk about Reginae's on-and-off romantic relationship with Lucci. "Hopefully, you're not gonna get back with him," she said to the "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star. "First of all, it's wrong because he has four kids and I know your dad did a song with him, so what? Your dad's in trouble himself. I know you know," she said.

Prior to this, Lucci turned himself in to police on Wednesday after being wanted for murder in Atlanta. The hip-hop star, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was booked into the Fulton County Jail shortly before 11 P.M., according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown.

Along with 23-year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, the "Both of Us" rapper was identified a suspect in a shootout that killed one man and injured another in the southwest area of the city last December. He is now facing a murder charge in connection with the deadly shootout in addition to charges for aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm. Lucci was also accused of theft by shoplifting.

