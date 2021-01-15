 
 

Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America

Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America
Marvel Studios
Movie

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor enjoys fans' reactions to news of him considering to reprise his role as Steve Rogers in at least one Marvel property with the possibility of a second film.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans is putting a brake on speculation that he's going to pick up his Captain America shield again. The actor has responded to reports that say he eyes return as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Cap in at least one Marvel property.

Claiming that he's as surprised as fans to learn of the news, the 39-year-old tweeted it was "news to me" after the reports broke on Thursday, January 14. He, however, appeared to enjoy fans' reactions to the unconfirmed reports as he added in a separate tweet, "Some of the gif responses are priceless good work, everyone."

Chris Evans' Tweets

Chris Evans responded to news of his return as Captain America.

  See also...

Deadline was the one to break the news that Evans is expected to reprise his role as Captain America. While the site noted that "it's still vague whether the deal is closed," so-called insiders told the outlet that the actor will return in a future Marvel project, with the door open for a second film.

It's additionally noted that it's unlikely to be a solo Captain America film and more likely to be what Robert Downey Jr. did after "Iron Man 3", appearing in such films as "Captain America: Civil War" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Marvel has yet to comment on the news.

Evans marked the last time he played Captain America in 2018 as he wrapped up the filming of "Avengers: Endgame". "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4," he tweeted at the time. "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

The 2019 blockbuster movie also seemed to give his character a closure, with Cap handing his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon. Following the end of MCU's Phase 3, Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier are heading to small screen with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series to be released on Disney+.

You can share this post!

Studio Bosses Slam Ray Fisher's Claims That There's 'Interference' in 'Justice League' Investigation

Wendy Williams Thinks Reginae Carter Should Break Up With YFN Lucci After Murder Charges
Related Posts
Chris Evans Documents Payback at Brother After Getting Scared While Entering House With His Dog

Chris Evans Documents Payback at Brother After Getting Scared While Entering House With His Dog

Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test

Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Chris Evans Likens Donald Trump's Claim of Election Fraud to 'Toilet Spew'

Chris Evans Likens Donald Trump's Claim of Election Fraud to 'Toilet Spew'

Most Read
John David Washington Stands by Age Gap With 'Malcolm and Marie' Co-Star Zendaya: I'm the Rookie
Movie

John David Washington Stands by Age Gap With 'Malcolm and Marie' Co-Star Zendaya: I'm the Rookie

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Trailer: Lara and Peter's Romance in Test Ahead of College

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Trailer: Lara and Peter's Romance in Test Ahead of College

Ray Fisher Reacts to Being Removed From 'The Flash' Movie

Ray Fisher Reacts to Being Removed From 'The Flash' Movie

Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America

Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America

Debra Messing Sets Eyes on Role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos'

Debra Messing Sets Eyes on Role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos'

Tom Holland Battling His Inner Demon in First 'Cherry' Trailer

Tom Holland Battling His Inner Demon in First 'Cherry' Trailer

Reports of Tom Cruise Bringing COVID-19 Robots to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Debunked

Reports of Tom Cruise Bringing COVID-19 Robots to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Debunked

Studio Bosses Slam Ray Fisher's Claims That There's 'Interference' in 'Justice League' Investigation

Studio Bosses Slam Ray Fisher's Claims That There's 'Interference' in 'Justice League' Investigation

Ben Affleck Admits to 'Drinking Too Much' During the Making of 'Justice League'

Ben Affleck Admits to 'Drinking Too Much' During the Making of 'Justice League'

Tyler Perry Announced as Recipient of Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at 2021 Oscars

Tyler Perry Announced as Recipient of Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at 2021 Oscars

Emma Thompson Joins 'Matilda the Musical' as Miss Trunchbull

Emma Thompson Joins 'Matilda the Musical' as Miss Trunchbull

David Bowie Biopic 'Stardust' to Explore Hidden Side of the Late Star

David Bowie Biopic 'Stardust' to Explore Hidden Side of the Late Star

Johnny Flynn Calls David Bowie Biopic 'Really Dark Little Film' as He Slams 'Unhelpful' Trailer

Johnny Flynn Calls David Bowie Biopic 'Really Dark Little Film' as He Slams 'Unhelpful' Trailer