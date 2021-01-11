 
 

Twitter Rips Reginae Carter Over Another 'Fake Preaching'

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' star and daughter of Lil Wayne takes to her Twitter account to share with fellow women some advice about how women should behave around men.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter only wants to share with fellow women some advice about how women should behave around men in one of her tweets. However, that apparently isn't appreciated as people don't think that she is the right person to give any advice regarding the matter.

"A lot of females are comfortable with being a sample ... it's sad," the daughter of Lil Wayne pointed out on Sunday, January 10. "Samples are displayed everywhere and are very easy to get," she continued, before urging, "don't be the sample."

The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star added, "be the actual product. it's worth way more & harder to get. Don't let this go over your head." She concluded her message with a hashtag that read, "don't be a sample h**."

While her intention might be good, Twitter users weren't amused by the tweet. "No shade but ... stop telling women what to do when you can't uphold the values for yourself," one user replied to the on-and-off girlfriend of YFN Lucci.

"A lot of females have internalized misogyny and compare women to products, a lot of women don't take the advice they preach. Do better, be better," one other wrote to Reginae. Criticizing the TV star for her degrading diction, another said, "Everything you say is immediately invalidated once you use the word 'females' to describe Women, then put those same group of Women down."

Alluding that she was hypocrite, one person tweeted, "harder to get? you still with lucci feel up on anybody coochi, cut it." Meanwhile, someone else asked, "Every message you give it's always about a man is that how your mom was? Desperate yo settle down? With your daddy being present in your life you woulda thought the exact opposite."

"you and your fake preaching again. just dump his a** for good already," another fan told Reginae, seemingly referring to Lucci.

Reginae has yet to comment on the backlash.

