Jon Gosselin Shares Updates on Relationships with Ex-Wife Kate, Children and Girlfriend

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin, former star of "Jon & Kate Plus 8", has shared an update on his relationship status and family dynamics. Speaking on the Dom Nati Show, he revealed that while he has not spoken to his ex-wife Kate Gosselin since 2018, his girlfriend Stephanie Lebo has maintained communication with Kate and their children, including the sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, and twins (Mady and Cara).

Lebo has been an active part of Jon's children's lives, according to Jon, who stated, "She's completely integrated into my kids' lives." Hannah, who currently resides with Jon, has visited her siblings, and Lebo has had conversations with the other children through FaceTime.

Jon believes his children may prefer to communicate with Lebo due to the scrutiny they have faced, saying, "Maybe it's just easier to talk to someone that's with me but not me." He added that Kate views his relationship with Lebo as long-term and may have been curious about the woman who influences her children.

Despite his estranged relationship with some of his children, Jon plans to invite all eight of them to his upcoming wedding to Lebo, which he intends to propose to her by Thanksgiving. He noted that the invitations will likely be extended through Hannah, the only child who maintains contact with all of her siblings.

Jon also addressed the complex relationship between his son Collin and his mother Kate, stating that Collin has no contact with her and that he believes Kate has engaged in "parental alienation" by discouraging her children from having a relationship with their father.

Overall, Jon's update provides a glimpse into the ongoing dynamics between him, his ex-wife, his children, and his girlfriend, highlighting the challenges and potential for reconciliation within their family.