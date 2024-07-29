Jon Gosselin Credits Stephanie Lebo Romance for Successful Weight Loss

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star details how his longtime girlfriend, who is living with him, helps him lose 50 pounds since he started his weight loss journey.

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin has revealed how Stephanie Lebo influenced him to start his health transformation. The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star credited his relationship with his longtime girlfriend for his desire to lose weight.

The reality TV star, who has lost 50 pounds since he took Ozempic in February, talked about his weight loss journey in a new interview published on Sunday, July 28. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, he revealed that he "started to have health concerns earlier this year after putting on weight and realized, 'I have to change.' "

Jon explained, "I just got concerned about my long-term health and being with someone that I've been looking for for 19 years, you know what I mean?" making a reference to his 36-year-old flame, who is living with him. He stressed, "So it's like, if you care enough for that person, you should care enough about yourself and your health."

Stephanie herself told the media outlet that she "understands how difficult it could be to struggle with weight issues." She said, "You go through the mood swings like, 'I don't want to keep eating chicken and fish like I want to eat a burger,' but I know that's something that he really wanted to do."

"I know he wasn't happy with himself," Stephanie added. Reflecting on her own experience, she stated, "I have fluctuated my whole entire life in high amounts of weights and low amounts of weight, so I get it."

Stephanie elaborated, "I didn't love him any less, I mean I love him even more every day, but he looks great. The energy can come down a little bit - he's like a five-year-old child now!" She continued, "Together I think we, I think, regardless, whether it's weight loss or anything in our relationship. We make a good team."

During the chat, Jon also detailed how Stephanie has helped him to lose weight, "It's a lot easier when your partner is involved in your lifestyle change. Because it's hard. You want to make the same meal in the kitchen, so everyone can sit down and eat. You don't want everyone to be all al a carte and making all different types of things."