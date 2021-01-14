 
 

Dua Lipa Shrugs Off Pregnancy Rumors Caused by Cryptic Baby Emoji Caption

Dua Lipa Shrugs Off Pregnancy Rumors Caused by Cryptic Baby Emoji Caption
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Don't Start Now' singer, who is on holiday in Mexico with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, sparks speculations among fans when she uses the baby bottle and baby emojis on her latest Instagram post.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is not pregnant. Having sparked pregnancy rumors among fans after she used baby emojis on the cryptic caption of her latest social media post, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker was quick to shrug off the swirling speculations.

On Wednesday, January 13, the 25-year-old shared on Instagram two pictures of herself wearing an ultra-sexy plaid green dress. While there were nothing suspicious about the photos themselves, her caption raised many of her followers' eyebrows since the emojis she used included baby bottles, white hearts, baby angels and teddy bears.

Dua Lipa's IG Caption

Dua Lipa sparked pregnancy rumors with baby emojis in her Instagram caption.

One of Dua's fans was quick to state, "we want a baby Lipa!!!" Another asked, "R U PREGNANT??" A third then echoed, "She is pregnant?" The last comment, however, did not go unnoticed by the "Levitating" songstress. She, in return, replied, "Food baby." Since then, she deleted the emojis in the caption.

Dua Lipa's IG Comment

Dua Lipa clarified she is not pregnant.

  See also...

Rumors aside, Dua has been vacationing in Mexico with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. One day prior, the "New Rules" singer treated her fans to several pictures of her rocking a flirty black cut-out dress as she posed with her beau and several friends. "my lovieeees," she simply captioned the snaps.

Before jetting off to Mexico, Dua stayed in the U.S. to celebrate Christmas with Anwar and his family, including his mom, Yolanda Hadid, and his sisters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Back in December 2020, she posted a number of images from the festivity on Instagram. "A christmas story," she wrote in the accompanying message.

In April the same year, the Grammy winner revealed that she and Anwar have been "learning so much more about each other" during quarantine. "We've been making the most of [self-isolation] because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out," she told PEOPLE at that time. "It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other."

Dua confirmed her romance with her model boyfriend back in July 2019 by attending British Summer Time Festival together in London. She previously dated Isaac Carew on-and-off.

You can share this post!

Rihanna Almost Bares All in See-Through Fenty Lingerie

Jon Gosselin Rushed to 'Packed' ER Amid Terrible COVID-19 Battle
Related Posts
Dua Lipa Calls Cancel Culture 'Toxic' and 'Dangerous'

Dua Lipa Calls Cancel Culture 'Toxic' and 'Dangerous'

Dua Lipa Draws In Hilarious Comparisons for Feathered Hat Worn During 'SNL' Performance

Dua Lipa Draws In Hilarious Comparisons for Feathered Hat Worn During 'SNL' Performance

Dua Lipa Hopes to Return to the U.K. for New Year's Eve Celebration With Her Family

Dua Lipa Hopes to Return to the U.K. for New Year's Eve Celebration With Her Family

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation