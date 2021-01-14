Dua Lipa Shrugs Off Pregnancy Rumors Caused by Cryptic Baby Emoji Caption

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Don't Start Now' singer, who is on holiday in Mexico with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, sparks speculations among fans when she uses the baby bottle and baby emojis on her latest Instagram post.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is not pregnant. Having sparked pregnancy rumors among fans after she used baby emojis on the cryptic caption of her latest social media post, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker was quick to shrug off the swirling speculations.

On Wednesday, January 13, the 25-year-old shared on Instagram two pictures of herself wearing an ultra-sexy plaid green dress. While there were nothing suspicious about the photos themselves, her caption raised many of her followers' eyebrows since the emojis she used included baby bottles, white hearts, baby angels and teddy bears.

Dua Lipa sparked pregnancy rumors with baby emojis in her Instagram caption.

One of Dua's fans was quick to state, "we want a baby Lipa!!!" Another asked, "R U PREGNANT??" A third then echoed, "She is pregnant?" The last comment, however, did not go unnoticed by the "Levitating" songstress. She, in return, replied, "Food baby." Since then, she deleted the emojis in the caption.

Dua Lipa clarified she is not pregnant.

Rumors aside, Dua has been vacationing in Mexico with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. One day prior, the "New Rules" singer treated her fans to several pictures of her rocking a flirty black cut-out dress as she posed with her beau and several friends. "my lovieeees," she simply captioned the snaps.

Before jetting off to Mexico, Dua stayed in the U.S. to celebrate Christmas with Anwar and his family, including his mom, Yolanda Hadid, and his sisters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Back in December 2020, she posted a number of images from the festivity on Instagram. "A christmas story," she wrote in the accompanying message.

In April the same year, the Grammy winner revealed that she and Anwar have been "learning so much more about each other" during quarantine. "We've been making the most of [self-isolation] because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out," she told PEOPLE at that time. "It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other."

Dua confirmed her romance with her model boyfriend back in July 2019 by attending British Summer Time Festival together in London. She previously dated Isaac Carew on-and-off.