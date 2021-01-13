Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Instagram Celebrity

In some viral videos that she shares on her TikTok account, the self-proclaimed Black Widow reveals that Offset tried to make her get an abortion by paying her $50K.

AceShowbiz - Celina Powell made bombshell accusations about Cardi B's husband Offset in her latest video on TikTok. The infamous Internet personality addressed her alleged affair with the rapper while revealing "all the celebs that made me get an abortion."

In the viral video, Celina shared a number of photos of men, including Offset, Eminem and Gucci Mane. The self-proclaimed Black Widow then shared another TikTok video in which she claimed that "Offset paid me $50K to abort it."

Someone appeared to try to notify Cardi of the name-drop. "@iamcardib so you let your n***a nut in other women... and you still took him back? Chile i just hope you and community d**k got tested no shade," the user wrote to the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker, who responded by writing, "You must be new on social media … here let me take you way back," alongside a screenshot of an article about Celina admitting that she lied about being pregnant with Offset's baby.

Celina, meanwhile, further trolled Cardi as she replied to the tweet, "I miss you." She also wrote in a quote-retweet, "Not cardi draggjn me too."

In a separate tweet, Celina added, "First drake and now cardi b lmao I'm having a great day. They both hate me. I love them both tho."

She referred to viral screenshots of text exchange, which was believed between Drake and Celina, where the "In My Feelings" rapper expertly curved her advance. The "God's Plan" spitter told her coldly, "Def never gave u my number. I know who u are." Before Celina even tried to say anything back to him, Drake made it clear that he didn't want to have anything to do with her, saying, "I want noooooo parts."

Celina tried to remind him that he sounded different in his previous DM to her. "N yes you did it's still in my dm. I don't wanna upset you tho so I'll stop," she said, to which Drake denied. Celina then admitted, "I just wanted you to open my DMs thanks. I don't want to get blocked tho so I'll exit now."