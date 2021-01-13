Chrissy Teigen Honors Husband John Legend With NFSW Back Tattoo

WENN Celebrity

The 35-year-old cookbook author debuts her newest body art which travels down her spine, more than two months after she unveiled a tattoo as a tribute to her stillborn son.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has just added one more tattoo to her body ink collection. The "Bring the Funny" judge honored her husband, John Legend, by getting herself a NSFW back body art which was inspired by his song "Ooh Laa".

The 35-year-old former model showed off her new tattoo for the first time via Instagram on Tuesday, January 12. Sharing a video which documented the process of her getting the song's lyrics permanently inked along her spine, she noted, "ooooooooh la. shoowap shoowap @winterstone."

In the footage which "Ooh Laa" played in the background, Chrissy was asked by her husband whether she remembered the first time she heard the song. She then replied, "I don't remember. I remember the first time I heard 'All of Me,' I remember the first time I heard... honestly, most of your songs. But not this one."

"The Voice" coach then hinted that the two were in the bedroom at that time. He went on to detail, "We had to test run it, make sure it worked. It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time... It was a good conversation starter."

Also offering a look at Chrissy's latest body art was Winter Stone, the celebrity tattoo artist behind the work. Posting an Instagram black-and-white picture of the topless cookbook author, Winter wrote, "OOOOH LAAAA. @chrissyteigen @johnlegend what a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine!"

"John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!!" the tattoo artist continued spilling. "And if you haven't heard BIGGER LOVE John's new album: listen it's so good!"

Chrissy's latest body ink came more than two months after she unveiled another tattoo made as a tribute to her stillborn son, Jack. In late October 2020, she took to Twitter to share a picture of a new cursive script that read "Jack" on her wrist. It is placed near her other tributes for her man and their two children, Luna and Miles.