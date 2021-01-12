 
 

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

In viral screenshots of text exchange, which is believed between the Canadian star and the self-proclaimed Black Widow, the 'In My Feelings' rapper curves her advance.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Internet personality Celina Powell might succeed in charming rappers like Snoop Dogg and Tekashi69 (6ix9ine), but it isn't the case for Drake. In viral screenshots of text exchange, which was believed between Drake and Celina, the "In My Feelings" rapper expertly curved her advance.

Celina was seen writing to the Canadian star, "Iamcelinapowell." To that, the "God's Plan" spitter responded coldly, "Def never gave u my number. I know who u are." Before Celina even tried to say anything back to him, Drake made it clear that he didn't want to have anything to do with her, saying, "I want noooooo parts."

Upset, the Instagram star replied, "welp okay," though the self-proclaimed Black Widow reminded him that he sounded different in his previous DM to her. "N yes you did it's still in my dm. I don't wanna upset you tho so I'll stop," she said.

However, Drake insisted, "Doesn't look like it lol." Celina then admitted, "I just wanted you to open my DMs thanks. I don't want to get blocked tho so I'll exit now."

Fans were amused by Drake's response. "damn tht s**t just screams desperate," one person wrote on Instagram. "Clout chasing is moving this world," someone else noted. However, one person believed that Drake was just playing hard to get when he actually wanted her as much. "Nahhh He really be thirsty thoug. he just playin it cool," the person said.

Celina apparently noticed that the screenshots went viral on Internet. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Not me being dragged 2 years later after Drake curved me." She later revealed in one of her posts on Twitter that she got Drake's number from Tory Lanez's phone.

