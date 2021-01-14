 
 

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

The leaks aside, fans who have heard the songs totally love the tracks as one gushes, 'brooooo if they're taken out of the album I'll be so disappointed, they're both fire.'

  Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans who are waiting for Travis Scott (II)'s next studio album, "Utopia", seemingly are spoiled. It has been reported that multiple songs from the Grammy nominee's next project leaked on Spotify.

Among the songs that popped up on the streaming platform were "Vision" and "Niagara Falls". Both were now removed from Spotify, though it was not before a lot of fans heard listened to the them.

"Apparently someone hacked Travis Scott and it's releasing leaks on his streaming platforms," one Twitter user reported on Tuesday, January 12. The person also attached two screenshots of the song on the app.

The leak aside, fans who had heard the songs totally loved the tracks. "brooooo if they're taken out of the album I'll be so disappointed, they're both fire," one fan gushed. "Vision is actually just looped but niagara falls is the whole song, I hope he releases them soon tho and they are both in the album," another fan echoed the sentiment.

Meanwhile, someone noted that "there's a solid full-length 'Niagara Fall' leak on SoundCloud that I've been listening to since October." Hoping that the "ASTROWORLD" musician kept those songs on his next album despite the leak, another person said, "Both great but if they get taken off an album now :(."

As for the album, Travis previously teased that it might contain a collaborative song between him and Roddy Ricch. The latter took to Instagram back in December to share an image that read, "WELCOME TO UTOPIA." He also wrote, "@travisscott wya foo, I'm here." Travis also posted the photo to his own story, adding moon and mountain emojis.

Travis further showed his excitement in releasing the new album sometime this year. "AFTER THIS TWEET IMMA THROW MY PHONE," he tweeted. "IM TURNT. F**K I LOVE YALL SO MUCH. THIS SONG MAKE WE WANNA JUST RUN THREW A WALL AND PUKE !!!!! GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON."

"Thank you for always rocking with me and the whole Cactus gang," the ex of Kylie Jenner continued. "Your support is beyond appreciated and doesn't go unnoticed. Hope you and your families are staying safe in these times and I look forward to going up with you once everyone is back. Thank you again! For all of the support and see you guys in 2021 in UTOPIA!!"

