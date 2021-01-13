Azealia Banks Calls Doja Cat 'Fat and Disgusting'

Instagram Celebrity

In a video, the 'Luxury' femcee insults the 'Say So' musician by making fat-shaming comments while watching Doja's 2018 'Juicy' music video featuring Tyga.

AceShowbiz - It's another day, another controversy for Azealia Banks. Shortly after making headlines for cooking her own dead cat, the outspoken raptress further caused controversies with her remarks about singer Doja Cat.

In a video that circulated online, the "Luxury" femcee insulted the "Say So" musician by making fat-shaming comments while watching Doja's 2018 "Juicy" video featuring Tyga. "F**k all this body positive bulls**t, this is disgusting," Azealia said.

"Doja, you look fat and you look disgusting. No! This is disgusting. This is pre-diabetic, b***h! Disgusting," she went on attacking Doja. "It's crazy how China is like playing a joke in America's faces. Like let's get booty, let's get wigs, light skin and Americans will eat it up."

Emphasizing her sentiment, Azealia continued, "This is terrible. Doja, you're fat."

This arrives after Azealia enraged animal lovers by posting videos of herself boiling her dead cat, prompting her to trend on Twitter. "Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty," Banks captioned one of the videos, which has since been removed, adding, "Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve." It was said that the cat died three months ago.

Prior to that, she took to her Instagram account to share her political views following the Capitol riot. "As much as I enjoyed Wednesday's shenanigans..... Donald Trump should *technically* be getting denaturalized," so she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I despise Joe Biden and do believe the election was stolen, 100%. But what happened at the capitol was ghetto as f**k and we cannot be having the President inciting violence in that way."

The post was quite surprising considering the fact that the rapper showed support for Donald back in 2016, announcing that she was officially voting for him and attacking Donald's then-opponent Hilary Clinton in the process. "Ok so, I think I'm ready to admit that I'm going to vote for Donald Trump. I think Trump is the only one who truly has the balls to bust up big business. Hilary is too tied in with them and Bernie has no clout," she wrote at the time before adding, "The other candidates are simply ... 'Them h**s over there' #thots."