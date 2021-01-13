Carrie Underwood Takes Fitness Lifestyle to Another Level With BodyArmor Lyte Partnership

Celebrity

Having been a fan of the sports drinks, the 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker teams up with fellow brand ambassador James Harden to highlight the products' benefits in a new commercial.

AceShowbiz - Country superstar Carrie Underwood has signed on as an ambassador for BodyArmor Lyte after relying on the sports drinks to power her through busy days.

The "Cry Pretty" hitmaker and mother-of-two reveals she had been guzzling the low-calorie, no sugar-added Lyte drinks prior to publicly endorsing the products, so when she was approached about becoming a spokesmodel, it seemed like the perfect fit.

"I've been a fan of BodyArmor, their sports water and BodyArmor Lyte, and it just worked in my life, so like other things that I've been able to be a part of and work with, if they're in my life, I wanna talk about them..., I wanna be a part of it," Carrie shared on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"I like the coconut (flavour), I like the berry punch, I like the orange clementine; it's hard to pick a favourite, they're really all good!"

Carrie has also filmed a new commercial with basketball star and fellow brand ambassador James Harden to highlight how the drinks can give fans an added energy boost beyond a workout at the gym.

In the promo, the fitness-focused singer is shown sipping on a BodyArmor Lyte and packing up to leave the gym as Harden turns to her and asks, "Calling it a day, Carrie?"

"Oh no, there's more," she responds, before she is shown squeezing in additional exercise sessions at home, doing lunges as she picks up her kids' toys, running up the stairs, taking a moment to meditate, and preparing for a concert onstage.

"And I should wrap by midnight," she concludes, after running through a typical day in her life.

"Impressive," Harden replies.

In an official statement about the new gig, Carrie explained, "Partnering with BodyArmor Lyte was a natural evolution for me, from a personal and professional standpoint. I'm a firm believer that what you put into your body matters, so the fact BodyArmor Lyte is made with no artificial flavours, sweeteners, and no colours from artificial sources is important to me."

It's Carrie's latest endeavour in the health and fitness industry - she already has her own brand of women's workout gear, Calia by Carrie, while she also recently detailed her journey to a healthier diet and lifestyle in her book, "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life," which she launched last year (20).

She additionally debuted the fit52 app, through which she encourages fans to join her in various workouts.