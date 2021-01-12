 
 

Azealia Banks Calls for Donald Trump Denaturalization Following Capitol Riot

Instagram/WENN/Instar
The 'Heavy Metal and Reflective' female emcee, who once voiced support for POTUS, has taken to her Instagram account to speak against the businessman-turned-president.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks has changed her opinion on Donald Trump following the chaotic riot at the Capitol building earlier this month. The rapper, who once voiced support for POTUS, took to her Instagram account to speak against the businessman-turned-president.

The outspoken rapper made use of her platform to criticize Donald, even calling for his denaturalization. "As much as I enjoyed Wednesday's shenanigans..... Donald Trump should *technically* be getting denaturalized," so she said.

That being said, it doesn't make Azealia support Joe Biden either. "I despise Joe Biden and do believe the election was stolen, 100%. But what happened at the capitol was ghetto as f**k and we cannot be having the President inciting violence in that way," she made her point. "To be fair, he should have been denaturalized when he said 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts' bulls**t."

In a separate post, the "Big Big Beat" raptress wrote, "Again, these are not pro-lib or pro democrat statements. I hate Liberals and progressives. I think they're idealistic idiots." She added, "Democrats are OK at times but mostly hypocritical and a bit too obsessed with using sexual identity as political agenda."

She noted that she "cannot defend Trump for being such a hot ghetto mess. And that 'looting starts, shooting starts,' quote is something I'll never forget. ... Just cancel the impeachment, denaturalize him and allow him to tweet from Costa Rica. The culture still needs the entertainment value of a 74 year old white dude eating cheeseburgers and yelling at people all day."

Azealia showed support for Donald back in 2016, announcing that she was officially voting for him and attacking Donald's then-opponent Hilary Clinton in the process. "Ok so, I think I'm ready to admit that I'm going to vote for Donald Trump. I think Trump is the only one who truly has the balls to bust up big business. Hilary is too tied in with them and Bernie has no clout," she wrote before adding, "The other candidates are simply ... 'Them hoes over there' #thots."

