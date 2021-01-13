 
 

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie
Universal Pictures
Movie

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress shares ownership of movie 'The 355' with her co-stars and she hopes 'it creates a new model in which artists can own their work.'

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain ensured she and her "The 355" co-stars shared in the film's profits by becoming owners of the movie.

The actress stars alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Marion Cotillard, and Fan Bingbing in the American action spy film directed by Simon Kinberg. And in an interview with Shape magazine, Jessica opened up about how she savvily worked out that she and her fellow actors could get more money if they shared ownership of the project.

"A lot of times, our names are used to sell movies, and that's how the money is raised for them," she explained. "So I thought, If our names are being sold, then we need to be the owners of the film."

  See also...

"(I told my co-stars) if you do this movie, you're going to have to agree to sell it, because you will be an owner. We're going to sell the distribution rights to raise the budget for the film, and then everyone owns a portion of the box office." Jessica, who has long been an advocate for equal pay, added she's "a bit shocked" she "got away with it."

"I don't know if anything like this has been done before," she said. "But hopefully it creates a new model in which artists can own their work."

"The 355" also stars Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez.

The producers were criticized for hiring Spanish actress Penelope Cruz to play the role of a Colombian spy, but Jessica Chastain defended the casting. She claimed the role was originally conceived as being Brazilian but Penelope did not feel comfortable playing a character from Brazil.

You can share this post!

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary

Chuck Norris' Rep Denies Rumors the Actor Took Part in Capitol Hill Riot
Related Posts
Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Gets a Release Date Pushback to 2022

Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Gets a Release Date Pushback to 2022

Jessica Chastain Defends Penelope Cruz Casting in 'The 355' Amid Backlash

Jessica Chastain Defends Penelope Cruz Casting in 'The 355' Amid Backlash

Jessica Chastain Gathers '355' Cast for Epic Cannes Photocall

Jessica Chastain Gathers '355' Cast for Epic Cannes Photocall

Jessica Chastain Confirmed to Star in Spy Thriller '355'

Jessica Chastain Confirmed to Star in Spy Thriller '355'

Most Read
Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash
Movie

Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

'Saint Maud' and 'Rocks' Top Nominations at London Critic's Circle Film Awards

'Saint Maud' and 'Rocks' Top Nominations at London Critic's Circle Film Awards

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary