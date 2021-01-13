 
 

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary
Mary McCartney has been officially announced to sit behind the lens for the upcoming project that documents the untold story of the famed studio in London.

  Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paul McCartney's filmmaker daughter Mary is to direct a feature-length documentary about the world-famous Abbey Road Studios.

"If These Walls Could Sing", the untold story of the studios where the Beatles recorded their legendary "Abbey Road" album, will be produced by Oscar-winner John Battsek following a new development deal between his Ventureland and Mercury Studios.

In a statement following news of the upcoming project, Mary said, "Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road. I've long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn't be collaborating with a better team than John and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality."

A release date for "If These Walls Could Sing" has yet to be released, but it's expected that it will drop in conjunction with the recording studios' 90th anniversary celebrations, which will kick off in November this year (21).

The project marks the first time Abbey Road has opened its doors for a feature length documentary, and will include an "all-star cast of interviews, unparalleled access to the studios and, of course, a spellbinding soundtrack," a press release promised.

Mary - the daughter of Paul and his late wife Linda McCartney - first made a name for herself as a photographer before taking on the screen, and now has seven directing credits to her name.

She also produced a 2001 TV documentary called "Wingspan" about her father's musical career post-Beatles.

