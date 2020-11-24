Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Gets a Release Date Pushback to 2022

Universal Pictures Movie

The all-star female spy thriller sees the 'Dark Phoenix' actress being joined in the cast ensemble by the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain will have to wait another year to launch her all-star female spy thriller "The 355" in theatres after its release was bumped to 2022.

The actress is joined by Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing in the international heist movie, which also features Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez, and it had been due to launch in January, 2021.

However, Universal Pictures chiefs have since decided to wait until the worst of the coronavirus crisis is over before its release, pushing the project back to January, 2022.

The 355 is directed by Chastain's "Dark Phoenix" filmmaker Simon Kinberg, who co-wrote the script with Theresa Rebeck. The premise of the moview read, "When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason 'Mace' Brown Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move."

They first announced the project with a splashy photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2018. It was reported that Universal paid more than $20 million for domestic distribution rights for the movie.

It's the latest blockbuster to be postponed due to the pandemic, with the news coming weeks after Universal studio bosses decided to push back the premiere of "Jurassic World: Dominion" from June, 2021 to the summer of 2022 following a series of COVID-19-related production delays. Universal Pictures also recently moved "Fast & Furious" sequel "F9".