 
 

Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Are Still Very Much Together Despite Exploring Solo Projects

Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Are Still Very Much Together Despite Exploring Solo Projects
WENN
Music

Tyler has once again denied rumors suggesting he and Brian Kelley quit their band due to the opposing political views, insisting they are a 'package deal.'

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Hubbard has once again slammed rumours he and Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley are splitting up, insisting they are a "package deal."

Reports of trouble within the group began after Democrat Hubbard unfollowed Republican Brian Kelley for a few days around the U.S. presidential election last year (20), which were furthered as the duo pulled out of an appearance at the Country Music Academy Awards due to a COVID-related health scare.

The two stories combined to prompt fans and critics alike to suggest FGL were done, but both Hubbard and Kelley have denied that - instead revealing they are planning to use 2021 as the year they'll explore solo projects.

  See also...

And, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hubbard insisted he's still on the best of terms with Kelley - and doesn't foresee a band break-up anytime soon.

"We've stayed in really good communication about it (solo projects) and we both feel a lot of freedom, a lot of creative juices flowing, a lot of inspiration, and so it's fun," he said. "We've always been a package deal, we've always done every single thing together, so it really does feel good to say, 'BK, go make your solo project and go have fun with it, and I'll go write songs and see what collaborations happen and we'll just have our own voice and make our own mark for a little while,' and then in the meantime, still releasing our fifth album in February, and, you know, continuing the tour."

"So, you know, we're still gonna be doing a lot together and playing for the fans and singing the hits, but it's been fun to venture out and have a little bit of individuality as we go."

You can share this post!

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie

Nick Jonas In Talks to Play Frankie Valli in 'Jersey Boys' Streaming Event
Related Posts
Florida Georgia Line Become First Country Music Artists to Have Two Diamond-Certified Singles

Florida Georgia Line Become First Country Music Artists to Have Two Diamond-Certified Singles

Florida Georgia Line Team Up With Monarch Media to Make Original Country Musical Movie

Florida Georgia Line Team Up With Monarch Media to Make Original Country Musical Movie

Tyler Hubbard Denies Florida Georgia Line Split Rumors Despite Unfollowing Bandmate

Tyler Hubbard Denies Florida Georgia Line Split Rumors Despite Unfollowing Bandmate

Florida Georgia Line Excited to Get Back on Tour After Signing Long-Term Deal With Live Nation

Florida Georgia Line Excited to Get Back on Tour After Signing Long-Term Deal With Live Nation

Most Read
Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video
Music

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Lana Del Rey Under Fire Over 'Extremely Inclusive' Claims as She Shares Album Art

Lana Del Rey Under Fire Over 'Extremely Inclusive' Claims as She Shares Album Art

Lil Nas X Celebrates 'Old Town Road' History-Making Milestone

Lil Nas X Celebrates 'Old Town Road' History-Making Milestone

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Joe Elliott Releases 'Goodnight Mr. Jones' as Special Send-Off to Late David Bowie

Joe Elliott Releases 'Goodnight Mr. Jones' as Special Send-Off to Late David Bowie

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video

Lauren Jauregui Fires Back at Impatient Fans Bugging Her for New Music

Lauren Jauregui Fires Back at Impatient Fans Bugging Her for New Music

Tommy Vext Pleads With Fans to Stop Bullying Bad Wolves Over His Firing

Tommy Vext Pleads With Fans to Stop Bullying Bad Wolves Over His Firing