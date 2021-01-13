'Saint Maud' and 'Rocks' Top Nominations at London Critic's Circle Film Awards

AceShowbiz - Rose Glass and Sarah Gavron are among the female filmmakers who scored multiple nominations at the 41st London Critics' Circle Film Awards, which were announced on Tuesday (12Jan21).
Films by women writer-directors including Glass - whose horror film "Saint Maud" earned eight nominations - including film, director, screenwriter, actress (Morfydd Clark), supporting actress (Jennifer Ehle) and British/Irish film of the year, scored the most nominations.
Gavron's coming-of-age tale "Rocks" scored six nods, Chloe Zhao's much heralded road movie "Nomadland" five, and Emerald Fennell's black comedy "Promising Young Woman", four.
David Fincher's biopic "Mank" and Steve McQueen's house-party film "Lovers Rock" also garnered four nominations each.
Rounding out the 10 nominees for Film of the Year are Roy Andersson's reflective comedy "About Endlessness", Alexander Nanau's journalism documentary "Collective", Charlie Kaufman's existential black comedy "I'm Thinking of Ending Things", Kevin Macdonald's arresting Guantanamo drama "The Mauritanian", and Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American immigrant saga "Minari".
Meanwhile, the late Chadwick Boseman received nominations for his lead role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and his supporting role in "Da 5 Bloods".
Other multiple acting nominees include Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed, Vanessa Kirby, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Bukky Bakray.
