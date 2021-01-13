 
 

'Saint Maud' and 'Rocks' Top Nominations at London Critic's Circle Film Awards

A24/Fable Pictures
Rose Glass' feature directorial debut and Sarah Gavron' coming-of-age drama are among the movies by female filmmakers dominating the nominations at the 41st annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rose Glass and Sarah Gavron are among the female filmmakers who scored multiple nominations at the 41st London Critics' Circle Film Awards, which were announced on Tuesday (12Jan21).

Films by women writer-directors including Glass - whose horror film "Saint Maud" earned eight nominations - including film, director, screenwriter, actress (Morfydd Clark), supporting actress (Jennifer Ehle) and British/Irish film of the year, scored the most nominations.

Gavron's coming-of-age tale "Rocks" scored six nods, Chloe Zhao's much heralded road movie "Nomadland" five, and Emerald Fennell's black comedy "Promising Young Woman", four.

David Fincher's biopic "Mank" and Steve McQueen's house-party film "Lovers Rock" also garnered four nominations each.

Rounding out the 10 nominees for Film of the Year are Roy Andersson's reflective comedy "About Endlessness", Alexander Nanau's journalism documentary "Collective", Charlie Kaufman's existential black comedy "I'm Thinking of Ending Things", Kevin Macdonald's arresting Guantanamo drama "The Mauritanian", and Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American immigrant saga "Minari".

Meanwhile, the late Chadwick Boseman received nominations for his lead role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and his supporting role in "Da 5 Bloods".

Other multiple acting nominees include Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed, Vanessa Kirby, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Bukky Bakray.

Film of the Year:


Foreign-Language Film of the Year:


Documentary of the Year:

  • "Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets"
  • "Collective"
  • "Dick Johnson Is Dead"
  • "Time"
  • "The Truffle Hunters"
  • "The Attenborough Award"

British/Irish Film of the Year:


Director of the Year:

Screenwriter of the Year:


Actress of the Year:


Actor of the Year:


Supporting Actress of the Year:


Supporting Actor of the Year:


British/Irish Actress of the Year (for body of work):


British/Irish Actor of the Year (for body of work):


THE PHILIP FRENCH AWARD

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker:


Young British/Irish Performer:


British/Irish Short Film:

  • "Filipinana" - Rafael Manuel, director
  • "Hungry Joe" - Paul Holbrook, director
  • "Lizard" - Akinola Davies Jr, director
  • "The Long Goodbye" - Aneil Karia, director
  • "The Shift" - Laura Carreira, director

Technical Achievement:

