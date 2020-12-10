 
 

'Saint Maud' and 'His House' Top Nominations at 2020 British Independent Film Awards

The other notable nominees at the upcoming British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) include such actors as Anthony Hopkins, Riz Ahmed, and Andrea Riseborough.

AceShowbiz - "Saint Maud" leads the nominations at the 2020 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), with 16 nods including Best Actress for Morfydd Clark and Supporting Actress for Jennifer Ehle.

The psychological horror, which was a hit upon its release in October (20), is also up for Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Director, as well as in debut categories Breakthrough Producer, Debut Director, and Debut Screenwriter.

Rose Glass' movie also looks set for success in the technical categories, with nominations for Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Make-up and Hair Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Effects.

Remi Weekes' film "His House" also earned 16 nominations, with nods for Best Actress and Best Actor for Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu respectively.

"Rocks" is close behind with 15 nominations while "Calm With Horses" has earned 10 nominations, including for Barry Keoghan, up for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Niamh Algar, who is up for the Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer gongs.

Anthony Hopkins is nominated for Best Actor for his titular role in "The Father" - his first-ever BIFA nomination - while the film has earned six nominations in total.

Other nominees for the 2020 ceremony include Riz Ahmed, who is up for Best Actor, Debut Screenwriter, and Best Screenplay for "Mogul Mowgli", and Andrea Riseborough, who is competing for the Best Actress gong for her performance in "Luxor".

Winners will be announced in early February (21).

