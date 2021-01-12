 
 

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

In a video which circulates online on the singer's 50th birthday, the 'Mighty River' songstress swiftly stops the newly-single actor from putting his hand on her bare thigh while posing for a picture.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mary J. Blige isn't playing with Tyrese Gibson. Despite their seemingly close friendship, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist refused to be disrespected by the singer/rapper-turned actor.

Mary gave Tyrese some lesson when he attempted to get a little touchy-feely with the R&B and soul singer, who turned 50 years old on Monday, January 11. The two appeared to pose for a picture together in a video which circulated online on her special day.

Fully dressed up to attend Mary's birthday celebration, Tyrese put one of his hands around Mary's waist while she placed one of her hands around his shoulder. The two appeared to give some directions to the photographer while they tried to find the perfect pose.

Trying to pull a sexy look, Mary flashed her leg which was visible underneath her thigh-high slit. Apparently feeling handsy, Tyrese tried to put his hand on her bare thigh before the birthday girl was signaling with her hand gesture and saying, "aye aye aye aye," to swiftly stop him from touching her thigh.

Seeing the video, fans applauded Mary for stepping up to protect herself. "She such a real n***a aye aye aye aye," one commented. Another exclaimed, "Yes to her energy!" A third user advised Tyrese, "That's Lorenzo Tejada's leg he better back up." Someone else wasn't impressed with Tyrese's move, blasting him, "Eww made me cringe he would even try to do that."

But Tyrese wasn't done flirting with Mary. On his Instagram page, the 42-year-old shared a clip of him serenading the birthday girl with "Happy Birthday". "I can't believe my life… She never ever asks for anything…. I had to..," he wrote over the video and added in the caption, "The pressure was real.... Heart was beating out of my chest..." He went on raving over the "Be Without You" hitmaker, "Anything for the QUEEN!!!!!"

