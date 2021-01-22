Deyjah Harris Explains Why She Skips Out Viral Buss It Challenge

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of rapper T.I. reveals she doesn't plan to join the trend just yet, and it has something to do with her father's past controversial remarks about her hymen.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Some people may expect Deyjah Harris to show off her twerking skills in viral #BussItChallenge to Erica Banks' hit "Buss It". However, it seems like it will never happen because the daughter of rapper T.I. doesn't plan to join the trend just yet, and it has something to do with her father's past controversial remarks about her hymen.

Deyjah addressed the matter on Instagram Story as she responded to a fan's message that read, "U should do the buss it challenge." In her reply, Deyjah revealed that she did actually want to do it and her mom even thought it would be a nice idea, until she changed her mind.

"i was telling my mom i was gonna do it but (without the twerking and all that) and she was like yeah that'll be super cute..... BUT i already know some of the comments are already gonna say (don't we all)," she shared, referring to possible comments about her hymen. She added, "I just don't have time to keep explaining myself or saying the same thing over and over and over again... so I'll just sit this challenge out. y'all are definitely killing it though."

Later, Deyjah wrote some of comments she might get if she did the challenge. " 'oh yeah she definitely f***ing now, hymen check, her pops making the appointment rn, she not no virgin no more, etc.' all that stupid a** s**t," she predicted.

Fans agreed with Deyjah as one said, "It's sad bc she's not lying. That's exactly what ppl would do smfh. Let her live." Another person commented, "She predicted the future. without trying to hard Lmaoo cause that's exactly what they gone say," while someone else added, "i feel so bad for her. social media really ruined it before she had a chance to shine !"

Last year, T.I. sparked a debate when he revealed that he took Deyjah, whom he shares with his ex Ms. Niko, to the gynecologist every year in order to "check her hymen" and ensure she's still a virgin. The rapper's wife Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny Harris said that her husband had been "a little more understanding" after the family drama. "It was just him being too honest and sharing too much," she said.