Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love Yourself' crooner and his model wife fly to Hawaii to enjoy a fun-filled trip on the tropical island, cuddling up on a lounge chair and frolicking in the water.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have kicked off 2021 with a fun-filled trip in Hawaii. Having been enjoying their second week of the new year in the tropical island, the "Love Yourself" singer and his model wife treated fans to pictures from their romantic getaway.



On Sunday, January 10, the 26-year-old Canadian crooner first took to Instagram to share a picture of him and his wife posing in front of an airplane. "Life with u is so much better," he wrote in the accompaniment of the snap.

The "What Do You Mean" singer, who wed Hailey in September 2018, later put out a picture of him driving a car while his wife gave him a kiss on the cheek. In the following post, the young married couple could be seen cuddling up on a lounge chair.

Hailey has also made use of her Instagram account to offer more look into her tropical vacation with Justin. One of the photos that she posted saw her and her husband soaking up the sun after a snorkeling session. Alongside the images, she simply wrote, "adventure time."

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin followed it up with another snap that saw the two of them on a hike in the rainforest. For the activity, she rocked a grey sports bra and black bike shorts and paired it with black shoes. Her singer husband, meanwhile, opted to go with a white T-shirt, gray shorts, white sneakers and a hat.

Hailey's second post has since received positive comments from her famous pals. One in particular was "Pitch Perfect 2" actress Hailee Steinfeld who sent out one red heart emoji. Fellow model Nicole Trunfio additionally gave away one heart-eyed emoji, while singer Justine Skye raved, "Love you guys."

Hailey and Justin's vacation came more than a month after the "Yummy" singer dished on the reason why they have yet to start a family. When making an appearance in the December episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", he divulged, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that's okay."

Justin went on to spill the number of kids he would like to have. "I'm going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," he stated. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, it's her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three."