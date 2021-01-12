 
 

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Movie

The Chloe Zhao-directed film becomes a clear Oscars favorite with this win, while Riz Ahmed and Nicole Beharie secure the acting category for their role in 'Sound of Metal' and 'Miss Juneteenth' respectively.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Nomadland" has taken another huge stride to possible Oscars gold after picking up the Best Feature honour at the Gotham Awards on Monday night (January 11).

Chloe Zhao's acclaimed film, starring Academy Award winner Frances McDormand, beat out "The Assistant", "First Cow", "Never Rarely Sometimes Always", and "Relic" to claim the top prize and the Audience Award, making it a clear Oscars favourite.

There were also wins for Riz Ahmed, who picked up the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a deaf drummer in "Sound of Metal", and Nicole Beharie, who beat out Jessie Buckley, Youn Yuh Jung, Carrie Coon, and McDormand for the Best Actress gong.

It was also a special night for the family of Chadwick Boseman, who was saluted with a posthumous Actor Tribute, alongside his "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" castmate Viola Davis.

  See also...

"Moonlight" actor Andre Holland honoured the pair and Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the "Black Panther" star's award virtually, stating, "He was blessed to live many lives in his concentrated life. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God's love shine through. Thank you for giving Chad these gifts. It's an honour to receive this award on behalf of my husband."

"Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us."

There were also honours for Steve McQueen, who claimed the Director's Tribute and Ryan Murphy, who was feted with an Industry Tribute. The Gotham Awards panel also introduced the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, which was given to the cast of "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

The full list of Gotham Awards winners is:

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Earns Praises After Debuting Edgy Pink Pixie Cut

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating
Related Posts
'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Golden Lion at 2020 Venice Film Festival

'Nomadland' Wins Golden Lion at 2020 Venice Film Festival

Most Read
Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash
Movie

Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash

David Hasselhoff on Working on New 'Knight Rider' Movie: I Have 'Emotional Hand' and 'Passion'

David Hasselhoff on Working on New 'Knight Rider' Movie: I Have 'Emotional Hand' and 'Passion'

Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating