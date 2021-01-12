Selena Gomez Enlists Kelis and Curtis Stone for Season 2 of 'Selena + Chef'

HBO Max/Instagram TV

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker has unveiled a teaser to the new season of her hit HBO Max show, offering a sneak peek at one cooking session that went awry and glimpses at the virtual experts.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelis Stone and Curtis Stone will be among the top chefs helping Selena Gomez become a better cook in the upcoming second season of her hit HBO Max show "Selena + Chef".

The singer and actress shared a teaser for the new season on social media on Monday (January 11), revealing she'll be back in the kitchen with her grandfather, learning how to perfect some of her favourite meals with the help of virtual experts, also including Graham Elliott, Aarti Sequeira, and Jose Andres.

"As you all know by now, I'm not the best cook," Selena confesses in the clip, "but I'm not going to stop trying to get better. So I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs."

In the teaser, one cooking session goes awry when flames leap from a wok and set off the star's smoke detector, but the finished results of her efforts look scrumptious as she tackles tapas, Asian bananas foster, and mole chicken with the help of her virtual chefs.

Other professional chefs to be featured are Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, Jose Andres, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson.

The first season of "Selena + Chef" launched last summer (20), and the pop star and Sequeira prepared her Thanksgiving holiday special, "Selena + Aarti: Friendsgiving", in November, when the Indian chef helped Gomez cook a turkey for the first time.

Gomez will continue to donate thousands to a food-related charity of the professional chef's choosing at the end of each episode.

The second season of the hit streaming show will be available from 21 January (21).