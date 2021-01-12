Demi Lovato Earns Praises After Debuting Edgy Pink Pixie Cut

Instagram Celebrity

The 28-year-old 'OK Not to Be OK' singer has taken to her Instagram account to show off her new look, which is credited to hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has gained approval from many over her new look. The "OK Not to Be OK" singer, who just debuted her new haircut around two months prior, earned praises from her friends and fans after treating them to a good look at her pink-dyed edgy pixie cut.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, January 10 to share a short clip of herself showing off her latest hair makeover. While she only put a heart emoji without any note in the caption, she did give credit to hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt for her new hair color.

Many of Demi's famous friends were quick to leave positive comments on her post. One in particular was British model Iskra Lawrence who raved, "Well we already knew but just to confirm...Can pull anything off." Sean Hayes of "Will & Grace" praised, "Super duper cute!!!" Additionally, athlete Lolo Jones exclaimed, "Pink pretty in pink."

The compliments did not stop there. Demi's online devotees also gushed over her new hair makeover. One stated, "YOU ARE HOT BB." Another wrote, "ITS PINK?! Never knew I needed this." A third praised, "I love this hair!!!!!"

This was not the first time Demi opted to go with the bold color. Back in 2014, the "Heart Attack" hitmaker posted a photo of her on Twitter which showed her flaunting longer pink hair underneath her snapback. "Rockin my fan-made LOVATO snapback… #NEONLIGHTSTOUR," she captioned the shot at that time.

The "Camp Rock" alum's latest hair transformation came after she surprised her Instagram followers with her half-shaved pixie cut back in mid-November 2020. Sharing a close-up picture of her exposing a blonde pixie cut from behind, she penned, "I did a thing..."

A few days earlier, the ex-fiancee of Max Ehrich was also spotted pulling off two different hair colors at the 46th annual People's Choice Awards. On the November 15 awards show, she first hit the carpet wearing sparkling red jumpsuit with dark hair. She, however, flaunted her long blonde locks for the rest of the event.