Jessica White Claims Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Aware of Her Miscarriage Before Announcing Pregnancy
Opening up about her messy relationship with 'The Masked Singer' host, the fashion model says that her ex-boyfriend has yet to right his wrongs and say something in her defense as promised.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model Jessica White has blasted her ex Nick Cannon for allegedly failing to confess he'd impregnated his baby mama Brittany Bell during a break in their relationship, shortly after the beauty suffered a miscarriage.

White announced her split from "The Masked Singer" host in August, and just before Christmas, Bell gave birth to a baby girl, a little sister for three-year-old Golden, the son she shares with Cannon.

Now White is opening up about the messy relationship, criticising Bell for going public with her second pregnancy as the New York native recovered from her own baby loss - and she had to read about it online.

She spilled the details in a candid chat on "Hollywood Unlocked", revealing, "She was aware that I just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because (Cannon) told me that he told her. And, I was living at his house, and she knew that as well. But, I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world (about her second pregnancy)."

White, who first embarked on an on/off relationship with Cannon in 2015, claims she and the entertainer had reunited over the summer and were figuring out their future when she learned Bell was expecting - and she was subsequently "bullied for months" online amid speculation suggesting she was a "homewrecker".

And when Cannon failed to speak up in her defence, she realised the romance couldn't go on.

White continued, "He said he was going to right his wrongs and say something. He has yet to do that."

"I think he's a man of his word and he eventually will in his own time. Stuff happens and I'm a very reasonable woman. For me, it was, you know how private I am, and you know how sensitive I am, and you know how emotional I am. You need to say something."

Cannon and Bell have yet to respond to White's comments.

He also shares nine-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his superstar ex-wife Mariah Carey.

