Jessica White Calls 'Crazy' IVF Journey 'Worth It' After Suffering Six Miscarriages

AceShowbiz - Jessica White has revealed that she decided to have a baby on her own. The former Victoria's Secret catwalk beauty opened up about her "crazy" IVF journey after suffering six miscarriages.

The 40-year-old model-turned-reality star believed that undergoing in vitro fertilization is "worth it" despite "having to stab yourself in the stomach." Speaking to Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast on Thursday, July 18, she said, "We're going to go in next month and retrieve all the eggs."

Despite her excitement for being able to have her own family, Jessica faced some struggles during the process. She candidly shared, "You get tired of being picked ... and having to stab yourself in the stomach. It's crazy but it's worth it." She explained, "The hormones are running rampant. I'm having hot flashes, I'm crying all the time. I'm mad about the wind blowing. It's working!"

On the reason behind her decision to undergo IVF, Jessica stated, "I had six miscarriages." The media outlet also noted, "She had a sizable uterine fibroid and 10-centimeter cyst preventing her from successfully carrying a fetus to term." She continued, "No baby could actually survive in my womb in the first place. It is a very lonely and isolating experience."

The "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star went on to say, "I just keep thinking about those sweet two little babies that I'll be implanting in my womb in the next couple of months. I have my baby's daddy ... and I'm stuck on that being the one."

During the chat about having children, Jessica got emotional. "I've been praying about these babies since I was 21 and I've been dreaming about them. I've seen my children multiple times. So I pray for their destiny, the destiny that they're going to choose," she said. "I could totally see myself making sure that my children grow up in a very safe space and ... there will be nothing that comes before my children's mental and emotional health."

Back in 2020, Jessica suffered a miscarriage when she was expecting her child with her former partner Nick Cannon. While the model is trying to conceive her first child, "The Masked Singer" host is the father to 12 children, whom he shares with 6 different women.