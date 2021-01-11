 
 

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

The actor, who starred in the 2012 big screen adaption of the popular Suzanne Collins novel, reveals his feelings about his character Marvel killing 12-year-old Rue in the survival battle.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jack Quaid has defended his character for killing Amandla Stenberg's in "The Hunger Games". The actor, who starred in the 2012 big screen adaption of the popular Suzanne Collins novel, revealed the reason why his character Marvel killed Rue in the sci-fi/action movie.

The 28-year-old offered his explanation on Twitter after a fan posted a screenshot of him in the film. The individual asked, "Wait ... @JackQuaid92 killed Rue?" In response to the tweet, he replied, "Oh s**t that's right. Sorry."

Despite expressing his comical remorse, the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid justified the murder. "In all fairness, I met my demise VERY quickly afterwards. I was brainwashed by my luxurious District 1 upbringing. But yes incredibly sorry," he spilled on his character's fate in another tweet.

Jack's confession prompted his fans to become lightheartedly upset at him. One individual noted, "Still mad at you for that, BTW." Another penned, "Yeah, and I'm still pissed at you! But I love you man!" A third asked in disbelief, "Wait wtf that was you?! you evil man jack quaid."

In the 2012 movie, Jack's Marvel accidentally killed 12-year-old Rue during the 74th annual event of The Hunger Games. He initially attempted to spear Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen. Katniss eventually shot Marvel in the chest with her arrow which led to his death.

"The Hunger Games" aside, Jack is currently starring on Amazon Primes' series titled "The Boys". Speaking about his character on the show, he told Daman's Magazine in June 2019, "In 'The Boys', I play Hughie. He's a nerdy, somewhat sheltered everyman whose life changes in a fraction of second."

"He's then recruited by a shadowy organization of people trying to take down rogue superheroes," he added. "It was absolutely delightful to play a character that changes so much from episode to episode. I've never done that before and it was so much fun."

