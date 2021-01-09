 
 

Vanessa Kirby Defends Tom Cruise's Covid-19 Safety Rant on 'MI:7' Set

Vanessa Kirby Defends Tom Cruise's Covid-19 Safety Rant on 'MI:7' Set
Paramount Pictures
Movie

The actress who plays White Widow in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise insists her co-star was angry because he's just trying to ensure everyone was safe on the set.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Kirby has defended Tom Cruise for his now infamous rant on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set last month (Dec20), insisting the actor was just trying to ensure everyone's safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a clip shared online by Britain's The Sun newspaper, Tom lost his cool when he spotted two assistants huddled around a monitor, watching playback and ignoring social distancing rules he had helped to introduce.

"If I see you do it again, you're f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it," he was heard shouting in the audio clip.

The outburst saw five staff members quit the project, according to reports, but Vanessa - who stars alongside Tom in the film franchise - insisted he was just doing his bit to keep everyone safe.

  See also...

Asked for her opinion on Tom's rant during an interview with "Extra", Vanessa replied, "I think being safe is the message for everybody, really."

The actress' sister works as part of the assistant's director's team on the film, with Vanessa adding, "For me, seeing my sister doing it on the ground and every day coming home from work and it all going well, it was all inspiring. The whole industry has been shut down - cinemas, theatres, film sets. Seeing her go and do it and be one of the first ones up gave me hope."

Vanessa also revealed she's going to be returning to the "Mission: Impossible 7" set "next week or something" and is looking forward to getting stuck back into the physically-demanding role.

"I'm really excited. I think with every Mission… the stunts get riskier and there's ones on this that have been terrifying, and there's many more to be filmed… It's a pleasure for all of us to be back," she smiled.

You can share this post!

Lady GaGa Calls for Donald Trump to Be Impeached and Disqualified From Future Elections

Sarah Hyland's Fiance Contemplating Quickie Wedding in Vegas Due to Pandemic

Related Posts
Tom Cruise to Move 'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming to Former Secret Military Base After COVID Rant

Tom Cruise to Move 'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming to Former Secret Military Base After COVID Rant

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Gets Justified by Some 'Mission: Impossible' Crew

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Gets Justified by Some 'Mission: Impossible' Crew

Tom Cruise Taking a Break From Filming After Angry Rant on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Tom Cruise Taking a Break From Filming After Angry Rant on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Leah Remini Insists Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Was 'All for Publicity'

Leah Remini Insists Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Was 'All for Publicity'

Most Read
Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated
Movie

Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

'Welcome to the Dark Ages' Gets Streaming Release After The KLF Give Thumbs Up

'Welcome to the Dark Ages' Gets Streaming Release After The KLF Give Thumbs Up

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

John Rhys-Davies Hints at His Return to New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

John Rhys-Davies Hints at His Return to New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Rises as Contender for New James Bond

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Rises as Contender for New James Bond

Laverne Cox Exits Sex Industry Doc Following 'Outrage' for the Sake of Her 'Mental Health'

Laverne Cox Exits Sex Industry Doc Following 'Outrage' for the Sake of Her 'Mental Health'

Patty Jenkins Lashes Out at Headlines Suggesting War With Warner Bros. Over 'Wonder Woman'

Patty Jenkins Lashes Out at Headlines Suggesting War With Warner Bros. Over 'Wonder Woman'

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Jordan Peele Has No Plan to Return to Acting Gig

Jordan Peele Has No Plan to Return to Acting Gig

Raven Goodwin Celebrates Hattie McDaniel in Casting Announcement for New Biopic

Raven Goodwin Celebrates Hattie McDaniel in Casting Announcement for New Biopic

Vanessa Kirby Defends Tom Cruise's Covid-19 Safety Rant on 'MI:7' Set

Vanessa Kirby Defends Tom Cruise's Covid-19 Safety Rant on 'MI:7' Set